Cruise Ship Becomes First to Reach North Pole of Inaccessibility

Reaching one of the most remote and untouched locations on Earth is no easy feat, but on September 12, 2024, Ponant’s cruise ship, Le Commandant Charcot, made history by becoming the first vessel to reach the North Pole of Inaccessibility, the point in the Arctic Ocean farthest from a landmass.

The ship’s crew, passengers, and a team of 20 international scientists onboard celebrated the achievement.

“Reaching the North Pole of Inaccessibility is a moment of rare intensity. Above all, it is a collective adventure, made possible thanks to Ponant’s passion and expertise,” said Captain Etienne Garcia, who led the mission.

The ship also crossed the Magnetic North Pole on September 13 and the Geographic North Pole on September 15 while traveling the Transpolar route from Nome, Alaska, to Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, Norway.

While the Magnetic North Pole, where the planet’s magnetic field points downward, shifts due to changes in the Earth’s core, the Geographic North Pole is fixed at 90-degrees north latitude, marking the northernmost point on Earth.

Onboard the 30,000-gross-ton ship that can accommodate 187 crew members and 245 passengers across nine decks, are scientists tasked with collecting data from the Arctic Ocean, an area that has remained largely unexplored.

For passengers aboard the expedition ship, Le Commandant Charcot includes a spa, infinity pool, private balconies, 123 staterooms and suites, and two restaurants.

Guests are treated to guided expeditions, lectures by experts, and opportunities to participate in scientific activities.

The vessel is equipped with multiple research labs and two helicopters for remote exploration. The expedition is part of ongoing efforts to better understand the region and address environmental challenges.

The accomplishment was made possible by Le Commandant Charcot’s Polar Class 2 hull, which can break through ice more than 8 feet thick. It also features a hybrid electric engine and uses liquified natural gas (LNG) to navigate the harsh conditions while minimizing environmental impact.

The North Pole of Inaccessibility

The North Pole of Inaccessibility was first identified by Russian explorer Alexander Koltchak in 1909. NASA was able to identify its coordinates in 2023 and found it to be over 620 miles from the nearest land, with Utqiagvik, Alaska, as the closest point at 910 miles away.

The first successful navigation of the Transpolar route was completed in 2010 by the Swedish icebreaker Odenand. However, due to extreme ice conditions, the route has long been considered impassable.

Le Commandant Charcot at North Pole of Inaccessibility

However, technological advancements in icebreakers coupled with the impact of climate change on Arctic ice cover have made navigation possible.

In 2021, Le Commandant Charcot became the first French ship to reach the Geographic North Pole, 112 years after American explorer Robert Peary became the first to reach it using sled dogs.

Although Australian Sir Hubert Wilkins first flew over the North Pole of Inaccessibility in 1927, this most recent feat places Le Commandant Charcot in the history books.

The vessel’s next voyage is a 16-night Geographic North Pole and Scoresby Sound itinerary between Spitsbergen and Reykjavik, Iceland, on September 26. Rates per person start at over $49,000.

Its next “standard” cruise is a 5-night ocean voyage between Reykjavik and Tromso, Norway, on October 12, 2024.