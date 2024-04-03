Cruise Port’s New Management to Invest £25 Million

Liverpool Cruise Port has entered an agreement with Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest independent cruise port operator. This partnership comes after the announcement by Liverpool City Council in November 2023 that they would be relinquishing control of the port to an outside party.

Global Ports Holding, known for managing some of the largest cruise ports worldwide, is recognized for its ability to swiftly boost port business and increase the volume of visiting cruise ships. Other ports that GPH operates include Barcelona, Spain; Nassau, Bahamas; Singapore and Malta.

Investing in The Future of Liverpool

Global Ports Holding has been chosen by Peel Ports and its subsidiary, The Mersey Docks and Harbour Company, and Liverpool City Council to be the main operator of the Liverpool Cruise Port for the next 50 years.

The partnership includes an investment of £25 million by Global Ports Holding, including the development of the port’s infrastructure and the addition of a new floating dock. By adding the new dock, the port will be able to accommodate two cruise ships of 300 meters and increase the number of passengers passing through to 7000 per day.

Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Holding: “The addition of Liverpool Cruise Port, our first cruise port in the British Isles, to our network marks another important milestone in GPH’s ongoing development and growth.”

“Liverpool boasts a rich maritime heritage, and the GPH team looks forward to working with all stakeholders to further enhance the success of this remarkable destination.”

Liverpool Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding has also confirmed the construction of a new terminal building, which will be available to cruise ship passengers, locals, and other tourists, and include waterfront retail and hospitality offerings.

102 cruise ships and 186,000 cruise ship passengers visited Liverpool in 2023. With the infrastructure upgrades, the port expects to see annual passenger numbers increase beyond 300,000.

Liverpool Building On Rich Maritime Heritage

Few destinations in the world can look back at a rich maritime history as that of Liverpool. The city was one of the busiest ports worldwide in the 19th century and played a pivotal role during the Second World War. The city council has long planned to build on that reputation and increase the number of ships visiting the port.

In November 2023, Liverpool announced it would relinquish control of the city’s cruise terminal, and look for an outside party to be the main operator, resulting in the appointment of Global Ports Holding.

Cruise Ship Docked in Liverpool at the Terminal (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

Andrew Lewis, Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council: “Liverpool City Council is delighted to have helped enable this historic agreement between Peel Ports and Global Ports Holdings plc.”

“Responsibility for Liverpool’s cruise operations now passes to a world-leading operator, with ambitious plans to grow Liverpool’s position as an excellent cruise and tourism destination. We look forward to working closely with GPH to support their ambitions, and to extending a welcome to many more visitors to Liverpool.”

As the biggest cruise port operator worldwide, GPH is well placed to rebuild Liverpool as one of the leading ports in a growing UK market. The company has grown significantly over the last couple of years, making a huge impact on cruise ports such as Nassau, which saw a $300 million investment, and ports such as Antigua and St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

Liverpool is expecting a busy year of cruising, with visits from Viking Venus, Celebrity Silhouette, Regal Princess, Jewel Of The Seas, Queen Mary 2, and Cunard’s newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, amongst many others.