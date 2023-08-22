Cruise Port Welcomes Passengers with Huge New Displays

Nassau Cruise Port continues with its four-year project to upgrade the facilities in the port, a substantial revitalization project that began in late 2019.

Two large-format LED video displays have been installed as part of stage 2 of the $300 million project, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience, following the completion of stage one on May 27, 2023.

The screens use state-of-the-art technology to give guests an interactive experience with three-dimensional illusions or other visual effects that make the content appear to jump off the screen or move unexpectedly.

The upgrades to the port have transformed the visitor experience in Nassau and confirmed its position as the second-busiest cruise port globally. With a daily capacity of more than 30,000 guests, it can now accommodate six cruise vessels, including three Oasis-class vessels.

Video Displays Enhance Arrival Experience in Nassau

With stage one completed in May 2023, Nassau has moved to stage two of its cruise port area rejuvenation project. One major part of the upgrades is the installation of two video displays, one at the port arrivals gate and one at the Junkanoo museum.

The impressive new LED video displays, built by SNA Displays using cutting-edge technology, are designed to welcome guests as they arrive and depart from the cruise terminal. The Nassau Port arrivals gate screen measures a massive 22′ tall and 45′ wide, featuring a curve with a nine-foot radius to align with the building’s façade.

Nassau Cruise Port Screen (Photo Courtesy: SNA Displays)

An additional 22’10” x 29’5″ video display was mounted on the façade of Nassau’s newly constructed Educulture Junkanoo Museum. The displays are intended to offer more than just a warm welcome.

Jason Helton, executive vice president at SNA Displays, emphasized the multifaceted role of these screens: “This project really highlights the versatility that large-format digital provides.”

“In this case, the displays not only show creative content that welcomes and wows guests as they arrive and depart the cruise terminal, but they’re also being tasked to provide additional services like wayfinding, out-of-home, community-focused content, and engaging visitors with wow-factor anamorphic video.”

Often used in filmmaking and digital displays, anamorphic content can create incredible visual effects, such as three-dimensional illusions or images that seem to interact with their surroundings. A video released by SNA Displays of the new port installations shows how a turtle swims towards the screen and then seems to be floating in front of it.

Past & Future Enhancements at Nassau Cruise Port

The renovation includes a plethora of upgrades, such as a new terminal building, a 3,500-person amphitheater for cultural events, and 40 retail spaces with local Bahamian retailers and handicrafts. The redesign also highlights green spaces, dining facilities, an art gallery, and ground transportation areas, all enhancing the experience for the guests.

Nassau Cruise Port Upgrades

Construction on Phase 2, which will also add a signature restaurant and family-oriented spaces, is expected to continue through 2023 and into 2024. The official opening date for the second part, and the conclusion of the four-year project, has yet to be announced.

The transformed Nassau Cruise Port’s daily capacity now exceeds 30,000 guests, with over 11 acres of waterfront facilities. Nassau Cruise Port has already set records with 28,554 guests on a single day on February 27, 2023, and anticipates a growing influx of visitors in the coming years.

In 2023, the port expects to welcome some 4.2 million cruise ship guests, growing to 4.5 million in 2024. As Cozumel only expects to welcome just over 3 million visitors by cruise ship, Nassau could be the next busiest cruise destination by the end of the year 2023, even beating the record 3.8 million visitors set by Cozumel in 2019.