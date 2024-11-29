Cruise Passengers Use Hunger Strike to Protest Lack of Full Refund

A bucket-list cruise to Antarctica aboard Swan Hellenic’s Diana has turned into a huge disappointment for guests and a public relations nightmare for the cruise line after a propulsion problem forced the ship to cancel all port calls.

Making matters worse, the lack of a full refund, demanded by some guests, prompted an unknown number of passengers to stage a hunger strike.

The 192-guest cruise ship, not yet two years old, entered service in spring 2023 and was built with an ice-resistant PC6 hull, enabling her to offer polar expeditions.

Diana left Cape Town, South Africa, on November 13, 2024 and is operating a 21-day voyage to Ushuaia, Argentina, where she will homeport for seasonal Antarctica cruises.

On November 28, 2024, guests took to social media to complain that an engine failure had caused the ship to cancel all port calls and head directly to Ushuaia. Angry guests demanded full refunds, but Swan Hellenic is offering a 50% refund or a 65% Future Cruise Credit.

The engine problem was described as an “unexpected malfunction” in one of its two propulsion motors. Missed port calls include Elephant Island, Heroina Island, Paulet Island, Brown Bluff, D’Urville Monument, Yankee Harbour, and Deception Island.

“I am on the SH Diana, supposed to visit Antarctica, but midway through they’ve cancelled our journey and returned to the nearest harbour and aren’t offering proper compensation, only 50% of what we paid!,” a passenger posted on social media.

“Swan Hellenic is scamming everyone and taking their money. There’s a hunger strike on board right now, our ship has a technical malfunction and is functioning on almost half power at the moment, and even elevators are out of service!!” the guest added.

Круизный лайнер SH Diana сломался по дороге в Антарктиду . Русские подняли бунт , и присоединившиеся к ним китайцы объявили голодовку .

Круизный лайнер SH Diana сломался по дороге в Антарктиду . Русские подняли бунт , и присоединившиеся к ним китайцы объявили голодовку .

Компания предложила вернуть 50% суммы либо скидку в 65% на следующий круиз . Из 170 человек многие согласились , но русские требуют 100% .

In a statement, Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito pointed out that the refund offer is higher than the legally required 30%.

“The 3.5 days lost on the Antarctic Peninsula leg of the sailing, understandably was considered by most guests to be a highlight of the 21-day cruise. In terms of compensation, the technical difficulties occurred on day 14. As a result, guests were offered a 50% cash refund on the price of the cruise,” explained Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic.

In protest of the offer, a hunger strike undertaken by some number of passengers was revealed on various social media sites. The cruise line called the action counterproductive and said it was working toward a solution.

A posting by one guest suggested that just three guests were participating in a hunger strike, and that most passengers did not appear angry. Many, said the guest, had accepted the refund offer. Another post indicated the situation had calmed down.

Passengers are understandably disappointed at not reaching Antarctica but are happy to know we are being safely taken to our final destination in great comfort

“Passengers are understandably disappointed at not reaching Antarctica but are happy to know we are being safely taken to our final destination in great comfort,” the guest wrote.

Swan Hellenic told guests that it deeply regretted having to change the itinerary and understands the disappointment of the guests.

Repairs May Alter Ship’s Future Cruise Schedule

It is unknown when Diana will reach Ushuaia and how long it will take to repair the propellor. The ship’s next cruise is a 10-day Antarctic Peninsula Odyssey voyage departing December 3, 2024 and sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia.

Swan Hellenic Ship (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

Two additional voyages are scheduled in December: the 9-day Antarctic Peninsula Discovery, set to depart on December 13, 2024, and the 17-day In Shackleton’s Footsteps, leaving on December 22, 2024.

Diana was delivered to Swan Hellenic by a Helsinki shipyard on March 31, 2023. The 12,100-gross-ton ship is the largest in Swan Hellenic’s fleet, and offers three restaurants and lounges, ocean-view and balcony cabins, and three categories of suites.