Cruise Passengers Face Fines for Swimsuits at European Destination

Passengers expecting to hit the beach when visiting the coastal town of Split, Croatia, on a warm-weather cruise will need to think twice about what they wear before stepping off the ship.

A local order has introduced fines up to €150 (approximately $162) that will punish guests for the clothes on their backs. Or, more appropriately, the lack thereof.

Anyone caught wandering the city’s streets in beach attire can be fined in an attempt to maintain Split’s cultural and historic core’s dignity during peak tourist season.

This includes passengers disembarking from cruise ships to enjoy tours to the area’s popular beaches, Bacvice Beach, a sandy cove near the city center and the port, the largest in Croatia.

The fines stretch to lingerie and bra tops, as well as men going shirtless, even when summer temps soar into the high 80s.

Additionally, the fines extend to consumption of alcohol in public spaces, also a no-no. Anyone caught drinking in public places, such as parks, beaches (not including beach clubs), or while strolling the historic cobblestoned streets could get another €150 fine.

(Yes, that means wearing a swimsuit and walking the streets with a beer could cost you €300!)

The fees follow a similar order in Croatia’s most-visited port town, Dubrovnik. That decision, introduced in 2020, fines anyone caught wearing swimwear 1,000 Kuna (approximately $140).

More than 1 million guests arrived in Croatia via cruise ship in 2024 – 20 percent more than 2023. While visiting, many choose to embark on boat tours to the Blue Lagoon, the Blue Cave, and Stiniva Cove, where swimsuits are a necessity.

Read Also: 14 Cruise Etiquette Rules You Need to Know About

Passengers could be in for a surprise fine after returning from an excursion and remaining in bathing attire while walking around Old Town before returning to the ship.

This is why major cruise lines advise guests to wear bathing suits beneath clothing and coverups to ensure they remain properly covered when not relaxing on the beach.

Dress Code Fines in Other Calls

While it may seem unusual to fine passengers for what they choose to wear, other popular ports of call have instilled similar measures in recent years.

In Venice, Italy, guests roaming the streets in bathing suits or shirtless can be fined anywhere from €25 to €500 ($27 to $540), while in Sorrento, which says skimpy bikinis and bare flesh were destroying the town’s image, fines can also be as high.

The same goes in Barcelona, Spain, where wearing swim attire away from the beach can result in a €300 to €500 fine ($324 to $540).

That ordinance has been in place since 2011, while the country’s Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands imposed a similar ordinance in 2014.

Just last week, Portugal announced it will fine anyone topless or in bathing attire in the Algarve’s Albufeira up to €1,500 ($1,620).

Split, Croatia (Photo Credit: Stalon)

While the town does not have a cruise port, those arriving in Portimão, about 25 miles away, still need to be aware.

Beyond swimsuits, more uncommon laws may find unknowing cruisers facing more than a fine.

For example, in Barbados, wearing camouflage clothing is illegal for anyone, including children, as camouflage is reserved exclusively for its military.

Being caught in the attire – even a camouflage baseball cap – could lead to arrest.

Camo is also illegal in the Caribbean nations of Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Some cruise lines have established their own dress code bans, as well, such as Carnival Cruise Line, which won’t tolerate offensive clothing. This includes attire with profanity, nudity, violence, or sexual innuendo.

Many vessels across various lines also pooh-pooh swimwear in dining rooms, requiring a dress code to dine.

It’s important for passengers to read through all pre-cruise materials provided by cruise lines, as these will include need-to-know information for their journey and help keep cruisers fine-free.