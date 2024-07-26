Cruise Passenger’s Eating Frenzy Goes Viral on TikTok

A teenage boy has captured the hearts of TikTok users worldwide with a video documenting his impressive eating exploits during a family cruise aboard a Royal Caribbean International ship. The video, highlighting the sheer volume of food he consumed, has amassed more than 4.7 million views.

The teenager, @Brayden Pate, was tagged in a video posted by his sister @Kyleigh.pate on TikTok. It appears that from the moment he boarded the ship, Brayden made it his mission to take advantage of the nearly all-you-can-eat offerings on the cruise.

Documenting the day as “What my 17yo brother eats in a day on our cruise,” Kyleigh seems to have filmed every bite from breakfast through his late-night snack.

Cruise Passenger Eating Breakfast on Royal Caribbean Ship (Credit: @ kyleigh.pate)

Starting at the breakfast buffet, Brayden makes at least three separate trips to the buffet with a full meal that begins with three slices of French toast with syrup, two donuts, and an entire plate of bacon (possibly eight pieces!) in the first round.

His second journey to the buffet brings back hashbrowns topped with ketchup, two sausage links, and three more slices of French toast. He makes one last trip to the buffet for one more donut and a chocolate croissant, washing up the meal with two glasses of apple juice.

Lunch is pretty typical for a teen as Brayden grabs two slices of pepperoni pizza. But then he decides to get a second helping and devours two more slices before making a third trip to the buffet for two additional slices.

Kyleigh also catches her brother enjoying the free soft ice cream cones available on the pool deck. He goes for a chocolate and vanilla swirl three times throughout what appears to be a sea day hanging by the pool.

Passenger Eating Lunch on Royal Caribbean Ship (Credit: @kyleigh.pate)

At dinner in the dining room, Brayden starts with two rolls and butter and two glasses of lemonade. His appetizer consists of fried arroz rice balls in marinara sauce before a hearty steak dinner with broccoli and baked potato – which he had twice! (Yes, he enjoyed two steaks!)

But a meal isn’t complete without dessert, and Brayden goes for what looks like a chocolate lava cake and vanilla ice cream, followed by a mini lemon tart. Before calling it a day, Brayden fills up on four more slices of pizza.

The video was all in good fun, with a sister sharing the unbelievable metabolism of a teenage boy – who definitely got his money’s worth on the cruise!

Thousands of people commented positively, with some saying he looked like he loved “each and every bite,” that they had metabolism envy, and that “it’s cheaper to take your teenage boys on cruises than grocery shop these days!”

Passenger Eating Dinner on Royal Caribbean Ship (Credit: @kyleigh.pate)

Royal Caribbean Supports Epic Eating Adventure

Although the ship Brayden was sailing on was not credited, Kayleigh had tagged Royal Caribbean Galveston, and the cruise line was equally impressed by Brayden.

The cruise line thinks the ship is likely its 3,113-passenger Mariner of the Seas, which travels from its Galveston homeport to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, on 4- and 5-night cruises.

For buffet breakfast, guests can get their fill – and then some – at the Windjammer Buffet, which is also open for lunch and dinner in a casual environment.

Brayden grabbed his pizza at the ship’s 24-hour Café Promenade, which also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and late-night grub.

Brayden looks to have enjoyed his dinner in the ship’s main dining room, which is also open for breakfast and lunch. All options are complimentary dining for passengers, regardless of how much one can down, so Brayden’s parents didn’t have to pay extra for his all-he-could-eat day!

Additional complimentary eats can be found at the Dog House fast hot dog eatery for snacks, lunch, and dinner. Maybe Brayden frequented that spot on day two?