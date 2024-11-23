Cruise Passengers Celebrate Luxury Ship Itinerary Change

Cruise NewsLuxury Cruise News

By Catie Kovelman
Silver Spirit Cruise Ship
Silver Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ella_Ca)

Usually, cruise guests are disappointed when they are notified of a change to their itinerary. But in this case, many are celebrating the news. 

Silver Spirit, which is part of the Silversea Cruises fleet, will be operating a one-week voyage from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon, Portugal – which embarks on November 18, 2025. 

While most of the voyage remains unaffected, Silversea has opted to switch out the scheduled port call on Almeria in southeast Spain on November 21, 2025. 

Instead, the up to 608 guests onboard the luxury vessel will spend the day in the Andalusian city of Malaga, Spain. 

“We regularly review our scheduled itineraries to ensure we deliver the most enriching destination experiences to our guests,” the small-ship cruise line explained in a letter to impacted passengers.

“Considering this, we have chosen to add a visit to the Andalusian port city of Malaga, Spain, on November 21, 2025, instead of a call in Almeria for a better guest experience during our voyage,” continued the letter. 

While cruise passengers are often upset by changes to their booked itinerary – which they likely chose for a reason – most were actually pleased by the chance to visit the capital of Costa del Sol. 

“My TA has just emailed me an itinerary change for the Barcelona to Lisbon cruise. Instead of stopping at Almeria we are now going to Malaga. I’m so happy as this was one port from the cruise we cancelled that we missed out on,” one guest booked on the voyage wrote.

The rest of the itinerary – which features calls on Valencia, Spain: Catagena, Spain; Gibraltar, UK, and Cadiz, Spain – remains unaffected. 

The Allure of Malaga 

As one of the major cities in Spain, Malaga is quite well known and is famous for everything from its beaches and food to its history, culture, and monuments. 

As one of the oldest cities in the world (dating back to the 8th century), the Spanish city has been ruled by many different civilizations that all left their own unique mark – including the Greeks, Romans, Moors, and Christians. 

And on October 25, 1881, Malaga became the birthplace to Picasso. Today, the city pays homage to the famous artist with a museum and several tour experiences.

Silver Spirit Cruise Ship
Silver Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: VolodymyrT)

Silversea had plenty of suggestions for how their guests could spend their day in the port: “Stroll the Old Town of this once major trading port and find influences from the Phoenicians, Moors, and Spanish in the many monuments, cultural attractions like the Picasso Museum, and the flavor of the Andalusian lifestyle.”

“The breathtaking beaches, artsy Soho district, and nearby 11th-century Alcazaba palace-fortress, a remnant of Moorish control, beckon your discovery,” continued the luxury cruise line.

This call on Malaga is extra special because it will be one of the only – if not the only – opportunity to visit this culturally rich port for passengers of Silver Spirit in 2025.

Prior to the November 18th sailing, the 39,519-gross ton vessel will primarily be sailing through Greece, Italy, and France. 

Immediately after the cruise disembarks in Lisbon, the ship will then embark on a Transatlantic voyage to Bridgetown, Barbados where she will remain until she returns to Portugal in March of 2026. 

Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher.

