Cruise Passenger Woken Up By Cabin Flood

A flooded stateroom is certainly not the ideal way to end a night – or a cruise for that matter. However, this is what happened to one recent guest onboard Norwegian Epic.

Near the end of their sailing, the unidentified poster discovered their cabin had completely flooded in the middle of the night. In a photo posted to Reddit, at least several inches of water can be seen covering the floor.

“Currently on the Epic. Second to last day and our cabin has completely flooded. Talk about a wake up call,” the passenger wrote on Reddit while still onboard.

In the comments section, the poster shared that their specific cabin number was 8052, which is a mini suite with a balcony in the MC category.

The guest also shared that the reason for the flood was a burst air conditioning unit in the corridor outside of their stateroom.

They did not say if any other cabins were impacted during the midnight incident – but did share that they received a $400 onboard credit that became an approximate $200 cash refund after the cruise for the inconvenience.

That said, the crew members likely acted quickly to fix the issue and address the flooding to minimize damage and prevent the flooding from leading to mold and possibly residual odors.

Based on the time and date of the post, the guest was likely onboard the 4,100-guest vessel for her recent round-trip Greek Isles sailing that embarked from Rome, Italy, on October 6, 2024.

The 11-night cruise called on Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, and Corfu Island in Greece; Valletta, Malta; Messina, Naples, and Florence in Italy; and Cannes, France; before concluding in Rome on October 17.

Better Days Ahead for Norwegian Epic

As one of the older ships in the NCL Fleet, Norwegian Epic may be showing her age.

The 155,873-gross ton vessel first entered service in June of 2010 and was last refurbished in 2020 – meaning she is likely due for some extra thorough routine maintenance.

While the crew members are constantly working hard to keep the ship in tip-top shape, cruise ships are supposed to go to dry dock at least once every five years for deeper maintenance and refurbishments, as well as special inspections.

Indeed, the NCL vessel is scheduled to go to dry dock in 2025 – although it’s not entirely clear when next year this will occur.

Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship in the Caribbean (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

While her brief break from service was originally scheduled for Spring, cruise tracking data shows that she will actually be going to dry dock in November of 2025.

In response to the Reddit post, several commenters chimed in to say that they noticed the ship had been showing signs of wear and tear on past sailings.

“Ah the Epic, was a great ship when I was on it 13 years ago. Time is cruel to us all…It’s a decent ship, just needs a full gutting and makeover,” one person replied.

“I sailed on Epic in 2022; she was definitely showing her age,” another Redditor added.

Others complained of plumbing issues in their cabins, sharing stories of toilets and showers not working properly – sometimes for days at a time.

That said, flooding and plumbing mishaps like what the recent cruiser experienced isn’t unique to Norwegian Epic – with some perhaps being a bit too harsh on the tried and true ship.

While crew members across cruise lines work hard to maintain the ships, sometimes things simply go wrong with thousands of people onboard – such as when guests put inappropriate items down the toilet or when rain finds its way onboard.