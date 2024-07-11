Cruise Passenger Shocked by Offensive Bingo Cards

A passenger aboard P&O Cruise’s P&O Azura was stunned to find derogatory “bingo” cards mocking various guests, according to a social media post. The cards, titled “Cruise Ship Bingo,” listed offensive categories such as “Big fat fatties waddling around,” “Gigantic horrid tattoos,” and “Unruly brats who can’t behave.”

The cards were discovered in cabin pigeonholes and public areas, suggesting a widespread prank by a disgruntled passenger. The cards were not part of a targeted attack but mocked a broad spectrum of passengers.

The passenger reported the incident to Guest Services, but the crew’s response was limited to a simple acknowledgement. The lack of action disappointed many who demanded better measures to address harassment. The original social media post has since been deleted.

While the incident on the 3,100-passenger P&O Azura is shocking, the concept of cruise bingo is not new. Similar pranks have been discussed in online forums and even marketed on platforms like Etsy.

For instance, a Reddit thread on r/Cruise mentions various passenger bingo cards, highlighting a broader trend of using the cards to mock or entertain at the expense of fellow travelers. These are less shocking, with players seeking passengers wearing socks with sandals or a celebrity lookalike.

On Etsy, users can purchase printable cruise bingo cards, which often contain mocking categories. These cards are marketed as humorous but can easily cross the line into offensive and hurtful territory.

Cruise lines take the safety and comfort of their guests seriously. When incidents of bullying occur, they have specific procedures and codes of conduct in place to address and mitigate such behavior.

For example, Carnival Cruise Line, which is a sister company to P&O Cruises under Carnival Corporation, has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment, bullying, or disruptive behavior.

“All guests are expected to conduct themselves in a respectful and considerate manner,” says Carnival’s Code of Conduct. “Behavior that disrupts the enjoyment of others, including harassment and bullying, will not be tolerated.”

Reports of harassment submitted to the Guest Services Desk can be investigated and may include reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. Passengers found guilty of bullying can face serious consequences, including removal from the ship at the next port of call.

P&O Cruises’ own Code of Conduct states, “Inappropriate behaviour of any sort – including gestures, dress, stunts, practical jokes or language used – is not acceptable in the cruise terminal, during shore experiences or while on board the ship.”

In the case of the found bingo cards, some cruise guests suggested P&O crew should have reviewed the CCTV footage to find and reprimand the culprit(s).

Popularity of Bingo on Cruise Ships

Despite these negative uses, bingo remains a popular activity on many cruise lines. Traditional bingo games, often held in ship lounges and theaters, draw large crowds. P&O Cruises offers bingo games in its casinos.

Some cruise lines, like Virgin Voyages, have added creative twists to the classic game and have turned it into entertainment with variations like boozy bingo and drag queen bingo, which is designed to provide fun and inclusive entertainment for all guests.

Passengers can often win various prizes when playing ship-led bingo, from small trinkets to significant onboard credits or even free cruises.

The passenger aboard the 115,055-gross-ton P&O Azura did not reveal the date and location of the cruise, but the ship is currently homeported in La Valletta, Malta, and sailing in the Mediterranean for the summer.