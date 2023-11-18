Cruise Passenger Reaches Milestone Few Ever Reach

One cruise guest celebrated a very special milestone aboard a recent Fred. Olsen cruise, reaching 2,500 days at sea with the UK-based cruise line.

Kevin Harrison has set sail with Fred. Olsen Cruise Line more than 100 times in the past 30 years, and has sailed on all the line’s ships during his extensive travels.

Guest Reaches Outstanding Milestone

Kevin Harrison of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, who ran four fish and chip shops before retiring, began cruising with Fred. Olsen Cruise Line in 1993. That trip was booked to celebrate his birthday, and from there, he’s sailed into cruising history.

“I was bitten by the travel bug 30 years ago after booking a Fred. Olsen cruise for my 45th birthday on its ship Black Prince and I have never looked back and never even considered booking a holiday with anyone else,” said Harrison.

Over the years, Harrison has taken more than 100 cruises, visiting a wide range of destinations from Canada and the US to Iceland, Greenland, India, Egypt, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and most of Europe.

Cruise Passenger Kevin Harrison (Photo Courtesy: Fred Olsen Cruises)

Along the way, he has sailed on all the operating Fred. Olsen ships during the last three decades including Black Prince, Black Watch, Braemar, Boudicca, Balmoral, and Borealis, and has an upcoming world cruise booked onboard Bolette.

“I recognise I am very lucky to have been able to explore the world this way,” Harrison explained. “I’ve ticked off all the countries I can think of that have access via water and seen some incredible things.”

To celebrate Harrison’s 2,500th night onboard, during the November 1 departure of Borealis for a 14-night cruise visiting the Azores, Madeira, and Portugal, he was surprised with a thoughtful and elaborate celebration.

Fred Olsen Cruise Passenger Milestone (Photo Courtesy: Fred Olsen Cruises)

Crew members onboard who have sailed with Harrison many times organized a surprise party for him, including a special cake and a “2500” ice sculpture to mark the occasion. Harrison also dined at the Captain’s Table, and received a fun video message from crew members across the fleet, as well as cards and gifts.

Making Special Friends

It is the friendships that Harrison enjoys the most, especially seeing crew members advance with the line.

“I have grown very fond of Captain Rommel [master of Borealis], having watched him every step of his journey through the Fred. Olsen ranks. To get to spend my 2,500th day with him and with the many crew I know so well was so special – it brought a tear to my eye,” he said.

Harrison recalls when Rommel started his career with Fred. Olsen in 1996, as a deck boy with the now retired and scrapped Black Prince – during Harrison’s seventh cruise. The friendship is mutual and Rommel enjoys Harrison’s cruises just as much as the guest.

Cruise Passenger Kevin Harrison (Photo Courtesy: Fred Olsen Cruises)

“Kevin is an absolute advocate for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and a loyal returning guest. He truly embraces all we stand for and is one of our most vocal champions,” said Rommel. “We are extremely privileged to be the cruise line with the most returning guests and this is testament to the 175 years of experience we put into every single day.”

“For the last 30 of those years, Kevin has experienced firsthand the pride and passion we put into delivering exceptional service and memorable adventures for all our guests. We hope to continue to have him sailing with us for more decades to come.”

Fred Olsen Cruise Passenger Milestone (Photo Courtesy: Fred Olsen Cruises)

By cruising so frequently, Harrison is able to make lasting friendships with crew members, especially since he prefers to opt for the owner’s suite onboard and cruises frequently enough to see the same crew members many times.

“For me it has become a home from home, and I like to book the same cabin and to see the same familiar faces with whom I now have great friendships with,” he said.

Around the World – Over and Over

In his sailings with Fred. Olsen Cruise Line, Harrison has enjoyed 15 world cruises, and his next one is coming up in January 2025 aboard Bolette, formerly Amsterdam with Holland America Line and now Fred. Olsen’s flagship.

The ship will depart Liverpool, UK on January 4, 2025 for a 110-night roundtrip cruise, “A Voyage of Exploration Around the World.” The route is a complete circumnavigation of the globe with port visits in the Canary Islands, Cape Verde Islands, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, French Polynesia, Australia, South Africa, Namibia, and much more.

Along the way, Harrison and as many as 1,339 other guests will enjoy the cruise line’s signature luxury service and the ship’s onboard amenities, including the Observatory with its panoramic windows and the Auditorium with cooking demonstrations, traditional afternoon tea in The View, and so many other great options.