Cruise Passenger Raises Question on Solo Dining Dilemma

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Carnival Cruise Line Lido Dining
Carnival Cruise Line Lido Dining (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Dining solo isn’t for the faint. While often regulated to tables in a corner or against a wall may be bad enough, it’s especially difficult when trying to enjoy a buffet on a busy cruise.

A passenger may nab the perfect sea-view table and dive into a plate of eggs, pancakes, and bacon, but what happens when going for seconds?

A Carnival cruiser raised the question with Carnival Cruise Lines by addressing Brand Ambassador John Heald during his frequent Q&A posts.

She noticed his poll on whether or not passengers need trays at the buffet and said, “I can carry my plates/drinks just fine, but I cruise alone and sometimes keeping/reserving my table is tough.

“I appreciate how fast they clear/clean the tables, but oftentimes, I don’t get up to get seconds because, by the time I return, the table has been cleared and reoccupied,” she said.

While Heald did say the teams “clean up the table very quickly so we allow other guests to have a sit and enjoy a meal as well,” he didn’t address her specific ask: Does Carnival Cruise Line foresee a system that will show whether a table is occupied or available.

“Most would say ‘just sit at another table,’ but sometimes my table has THEEEE perfect view or is situated perfectly by the buffet/drink station,” added the guest. “I also don’t feel comfortable leaving something on the table in case it gets stolen or mistaken as a lost/left item.”

Only one other passenger addressed the solo cruiser’s concern.

“We see lots of singles smile and politely ask someone sitting at the next table if they could watch their plate for a moment while they run to the dessert bar,” the guest said. “Works great!”

But the question is actually pretty common across solo channels.

On Reddit, for example, a number of solo cruisers discussed ways to save their place when returning to the buffet, including leaning a chair against the table to indicate it is taken, as well as placing a napkin on the back of the chair.

Save a table
Saving a table on a cruise. (Photo Credit: SingerOk6827)

“When I’ve eaten alone in the buffet, I do this when getting a second plate,” wrote a guest. “I usually also make sure to bring a book or water bottle to leave behind to really drive it home that I’m coming back.”

Still, others agree it would be nice if cruise lines implemented a signal system. One passenger liked the hotel’s approach of providing a coaster with green on one side and red on the other. Red meant “not done,” and green meant it was okay to clear.

Beyond Buffets

But solo dining on cruise ships isn’t regulated to just buffets. Just like any other passenger, guests dining alone can do so at specialty restaurants and the main dining room, where singular guests can request to sit at a communal table or have a private table for one.

Open seating through “Your Time” is available across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet on a first come, first served basis between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Passengers can also choose assigned seating for early dining for either early dining at 5:15 p.m. or late dining at 7:45 p.m.

That said, the smallest tables are for two people and if a voyage is sold out, it can be tougher to land a private table during peak dinner hours.

Additionally, passengers can order room service 24 hours per day, although charges may apply. Continental breakfast, served between 6 and 10 a.m., is free.

Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller.

