Cruise Passenger Airlift Completed Hundreds of Miles From Cairns

Coast Guard evacuations from cruise ships can be harrowing operations, requiring precise coordination between aircraft and the ship to ensure the safety of not only the guest requiring assistance, but also of all personnel involved in the operation.

Fortunately, when guests are in need of emergency medical care that the cruise ship cannot provide, there are highly trained and experienced crews available to help. Such was the case aboard P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Carnival-owned ship was sailing approximately 460 kilometers (285 miles) east of Cairns, Queensland, when the emergency evacuation was initiated.

The call for assistance was initially made when the ship, finishing a 10-night New Guinea Island Encounter itinerary and en route back to Brisbane, was at sea still in Papua New Guinea waters 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Cairns.

“A male passenger suffered a cardiac episode and required urgent medical assistance,” the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.

Because of the distance, the ship was directed closer to Willis Island so the helicopter involved would be able to refuel after the rescue. Willis Island is 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Cairns.

The rescue team involved includes the Cairns-based Challenger Bombardier 604 jet rescue aircraft for overhead support as well as a Cairns rescue helicopter operated by Queensland Government Air.

The helicopter was able to successfully and safely winch the guest aboard from Deck 15, portside, just aft of the Sky Bar, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Following the successful airlift, the guest was transported to Cairns Hospital for treatment.

To protect the privacy of the guest as well as that of his family, friends, and traveling party, his name has not been released. Similarly, no further details about his condition have been confirmed.

Despite the diversion to bring the 109,000-gross-ton cruise ship closer to land to facilitate the rescue, there was no significant change to Pacific Encounter‘s itinerary. The ship returned to Brisbane as planned on Saturday, October 26.

The Challenges of At-Sea Rescues

While weather conditions were safe and comfortable during the airlift from Pacific Encounter, even a “routine” rescue can present challenges. In this case, the sheer distance of the ship from land made good coordination even more necessary.

Read Also: Emergency Codes on Cruise Ships Only Crew Members Know!

Furthermore, the moving ship and the moving helicopter have to be in sync for the airlift, while any sudden waves or gusts of wind can create unexpected turbulence and cause an abort of the rescue attempt.

In some incidents, such as a medical evacuation the very next day (October 25) from Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, extreme high winds can make the operation difficult, despite several attempts to complete an airlift.

Photo Credit: James Morgan Photographic Consultancy

When cruise ships are on longer itineraries that take them to more distant ports of call, any medical emergency can become more hazardous.

This happened in May 2024 with a long-range airlift from Carnival Venezia when the ship was approximately 400 miles off the east coast of the US, returning to New York after visiting the Bahamas.

At times, rescue crews are kept exceptionally busy with back-to-back airlifts, as happened from Crown Princess while the ship was visiting Hawaii in early October 2024.

This can be draining for personnel, as each individual operation requires extreme focus and energy to be sure everyone is safe and all proper procedures are followed.

Pacific Encounter, currently of P&O Cruises Australia but being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in April 2025, is based year-round from Brisbane. The ship offers a diverse range of both short and long itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef, Australian ports, the South Pacific islands, and other top destinations.

As many as 2,600 passengers can be aboard the Grand-class vessel, which will be upgraded and rebranded as Carnival Encounter before joining the Fun Ship fleet after P&O Cruises Australia is dissolved.