Cruise News Update: Old Ship Beached, Departure Changes, Stowaway

This week we have coverage from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Margaritaville at Sea.

Will Carnival Ditch Mini-Golf? Definitely Not

Mini Golf on a Carnival Cruise (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

A suggestion by a guest that Carnival Cruise Line remove its mini-golf courses in favor of a lounge space for cruisers ages 55 and up has fallen on deaf ears. So don’t worry — you will still be able to putt around and hope for that hole in one.

The controversy started on a recent cruise when a mini-golf player was hit by a golf ball. It was a child who had hit the ball, and the victim asked crew members to remove the child and his parents from the area.

Crew members refused to do so. After the cruise, the guest put the question to cruise line brand ambassador John Heald, asking that the line ditch the mini-golf courses — calling them a waste of space — and instead dedicate the area as a venue for older guests to relax.

Responding on his popular Facebook page, Heald replied that mini-golf courses are wildly popular with guests of all ages, and there are no plans to alter the space in any way.

For the record, Carnival Cruise Line ships already have a dedicated space for older guests; the Serenity area requires all guests to be 21 or older.

Industry Bids a Fond Farewell to Song of America

Former Song of America Beached in India

Song of America, one of the first ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, is being scrapped at the Alang Shipbreaking Yard in India. The ship began sailing in 1982 and was operated by Royal Caribbean for about 17 years.

On her final journey, the ship left Port Ras Al Khaimah in the U.A.E. on January 22, 2025, arriving at the shipbreaking yard, located on the Gulf of Khambhat, on February 1, 2025.

It took considerable skill to beach the vessel. High tide that day, at 35.43 feet, helped the pilot move the ship as far onto land as possible, and then anchors and chains were used to keep the ship upright as the tide pulled out.

During the dismantling, her steel and other metal parts, wiring, and electronics are likely to be recycled, fuel and other liquids will be drained, and hazardous materials like asbestos will be carefully removed. Furnishings will be removed and prepped for resale.

Currently named Bella Fortuna (aka Fortu), longtime industry watchers will recall that for the last decade the 1,400-guest ship sailed as Celestyal Olympia, for Celestyal Cruises, and plied the waters of the Greek islands.

Departure Times Moved Forward on Two Carnival Ships

Carnival Legend Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Martin Metzenbauer)

Guests booked on upcoming cruises aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Legend and Carnival Venezia should pay attention to notices from the line about any departure time changes, since the cruise line has made several alterations for both vessels.

The changes involve earlier departures than originally scheduled, which impacts guest embarkation times. For example, Carnival Legend, currently sailing from Tampa, Florida, has moved up her departure time to 3:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. starting on March 2, 2025.

When the ship repositions to Galveston in the fall of 2025, several departures will also be moved forward to 3:30 p.m. versus the originally scheduled 4 p.m. Some of the ship’s 2026 and 2027 cruises will be affected by changes in departure times, too.

Carnival Venezia, meanwhile, alternates between New York and Port Canaveral, based on season. New York cruises are not impacted by any departure time changes, but at the Florida port, most sailings will leave at 3:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. This includes some voyages in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Cruise lines typically notify booked guests about any changes in departure and arrival times, so if you are among those lucky travelers, heed the notice and get to the port on time.

Celebrity Cruises Unveils Themed Space Aboard Newest Ship

Bazaar on Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises took the wraps off an exciting new entertainment and dining space that will debut onboard its newest Edge-class ship, Celebrity Xcel.

The new-build, slated to launch in November 2025, will feature The Bazaar, a multi-functional area that will be themed to mirror the destinations where the ship is sailing.

On Caribbean cruises, for example, the venue will highlight the region’s culture and cuisine by bringing local art vendors onboard and offering Caribbean dishes at a new restaurant called Mosaic.

While the ship sails in Europe, the theme will shift to showcase Mediterranean art and culture. Music performances and destination-focused cooking classes at a new venue called Chef’s Studio also will be featured.

Other new elements will be the introduction of Spice, a casual dining venue, and Chef’s Table, a multi-course menu paired with wine.

The 3,260-guest Celebrity Xcel, under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, will be the line’s fifth Edge-class ship.

Deal Finalized for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Four New Ships

Norwegian Prima Funnel (Photo Credit: Skyshark Media)

Contracts have been signed between Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company and Fincantieri for the construction of four mega-ships for the popular brand.

Parent firm Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) had issued a letter of intent in April 2024 to build the vessels, and while the deal is subject to financing, the order is considered finalized.

The four 226,000-gross ton ships will be built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and will enter service in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036. The new ships will be the largest ever built for Norwegian Cruise Line, able to accommodate 5,000-plus guests.

The finalization of the agreement is only part of a broader pact with Fincantieri for additional new-builds. Along with the fleet expansion of Norwegian Cruise Line, NCLH has letters of intent pending for its two other brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Oceania is on track to get two new ships, scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2029, and Regent is due to receive two new-builds, also with delivery in 2027 and 2029.

Planning to Stowaway on a Cruise Ship? Think Again

Cruise Ship Balconies and Passengers (Photo Credit: raymond orton)

Back in 2023, a cat was found on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, and an owl was found on the line’s Symphony of the Seas. Both were unintentional stowaways and were carefully removed when discovered, but what about people who stowaway?

Can you stowaway on a cruise ship and, if so, how would one go about it? The answer is that it is extremely difficult to stowaway on a cruise ship thanks to the technology the ships use to keep track of where their guests are.

It’s all in the identification card that ships distribute to guests, the one you need to embark and debark the ship. But a question posted on Reddit recently asked whether anyone had successfully stowed away.

There was one reply by a guest who, admittedly, had too much to drink on the final night of his sailing and somehow got himself locked into a storage closet. He was eventually discovered and left the ship.

In another case shared on the social media site, a guest — again with the help of too much alcohol, tried to hide under his bed in order to remain on a ship. That didn’t work either.

Real stowaways would likely regret their attempt to stay onboard a ship or slip unnoticed onto a ship, since there are penalties if you get caught. Stowaways could be banned from ever sailing with the cruise line, and under federal law in the US, stowaways can be jailed for five years if caught.

Margaritaville at Sea Plans New Venues, Bahamas Port Call

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Photo Credit: Margaritaville at Sea)

Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise line inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s carefree tropical lifestyle, will soon add new venues and refresh others onboard Paradise, the oldest of the line’s two ships.

The 1,680-guest Paradise, which began sailing as Costa Cruises’ Costa Classica in 1991, sails from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida. Guests sailing on the ship in late March 2025 will find a new specialty dining venue, Far Side Sushi, and a refreshed Port of Indecision Buffet that will feature Frank and Lola’s pizza.

Venues set to be updated include two poolside bars, License to Chill and 12 Volt Bar, and new menu items and wines will debut in the ship’s JWB Prime Steakhouse.

Guest staterooms will be updated as well, and new entertainment will be revealed soon. On the destination side, the line’s other ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander, will add a new port call — Nassau, Bahamas.

Guests booking the 2,100-guest Islander’s Bahamas sailings will be able to visit the existing Margaritaville Beach Resort, and enjoy priority access to its amenities, such as the Fins Up Water Park.

