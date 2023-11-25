Cruise News Update: NCL Cancellations, Carnival Repair, Royal Caribbean

Get ready for your weekly dose of cruise updates with Cruise Hive, the ultimate destination for in-depth coverage of industry headlines. In this edition, delve into the latest happenings with Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises as we bring you the stories that matter.

Step into the latest updates in the cruise industry with Cruise Hive, your go-to source for all things cruising. From Carnival Panorama overcoming challenges on its repair journey to Norwegian Cruise Line cancelling seven months of a ship’s cruises, and Celestyal Cruises announcing the retirement of one of its vessels, we’ve got you covered.

Explore MSC Cruises’ exciting $100 million development plan, discover Princess Cruises’ festive plans, and even peek into the Florida mansion of the Norwegian Cruise Line CEO.

Carnival Panorama Faces Challenges on Journey to Repairs

Carnival Panorama, a Vista-class ship with its distinctive whale tail funnel, is encountering unexpected hurdles on its way to essential engine repairs.

Originally destined for a shipyard in Portland, Oregon, the vessel has been thwarted by low bridges along the route, prompting a detour to Victoria, British Columbia.

The 133,500-gross-ton ship, boasting 15 passenger decks and an iconic whale tail funnel, found itself unable to navigate beneath the low-lying bridges spanning the Columbia River.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Howard Freshman)

To resolve this issue, the ship’s funnel must be dismantled before it can reach the designated dry dock facilities in Portland for engine repairs. Once this task is accomplished, the ship will return to Oregon to proceed with the urgently needed engine repairs.

Following the engine repairs, another visit to Victoria is likely required for the reassembly of the funnel before the Carnival Panorama can finally return to its homeport in Long Beach to welcome guests.

Seven Months of Norwegian Sun Cruises Cancelled

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed travel agents and booked guests about the cancellation of seven months of cruises aboard the Norwegian Sun, spanning from late March through early November 2025. The cruise line has cited “fleet redeployment” as the reason for this extensive cancellation, leaving both passengers and industry observers curious about the future of the ship.

Norwegian Sun Cancellations (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

A total of 22 cruises are affected by this decision, with full refunds automatically processed for all cancelled sailings. However, no official explanation has been provided for the cancellations, leading to speculation about the ship’s future.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a history of mass cancellations related to fleet redeployment, with passengers and industry observers awaiting further details on the fate of Norwegian Sun and the cruise line’s broader plans for fleet deployment.

Celestyal Cruises Announces Retirement of Celestyal Olympia

Celestyal Cruises recently announced the retirement of the iconic Celestyal Olympia, a vessel with a remarkable history spanning over four decades.

Despite sailing under various cruise lines, including a stint with Royal Caribbean, Celestyal Olympia has been a cherished part of the Celestyal Cruises fleet since 2014. However, the cruise line has decided to bid farewell to this beloved ship at the close of 2023.

Former Song of America Cruise Ship

This decision comes as a result of the acquisition of AIDAaura, the oldest ship in the AIDA Cruises fleet. After an extensive refurbishment and renaming as Celestyal Discovery. Renowned for its luxury Greek Island cruises in the Mediterranean, Celestyal Cruises offers voyages of varying durations.

While bidding farewell to Celestyal Olympia is a poignant moment, as it concludes its 41 years of service, Celestyal Cruises looks forward to embracing a new era.

MSC Unveils Development Plan for Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

MSC Cruises is embarking on a groundbreaking $100 million development on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Private Island in The Bahamas, underscoring its unwavering commitment to sustainability and marine conservation.

In collaboration with the Bahamian government, this significant investment marks a pivotal moment for the already eco-conscious private island.

During a ceremony in Bimini, MSC Cruises announced the formalization of a new agreement to inject an additional $100 million into the Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

MSC Cruises Private Island in the Bahamas (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

The development plan not only aims to elevate the guest experience with pavilions for water sports, island tours, a diving and snorkel center, and additional dining options but also seeks to generate substantial economic benefits for The Bahamas.

As part of the enhancements, new accommodation facilities will increase island staff from 150 to 280 employees. With these additions, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is poised to become a beacon of sustainable tourism in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises Reveals Plans for Holiday Sailings

Princess Cruises is set to make this holiday season extra special for passengers with a lineup of festive treats and activities on all holiday sailings.

Aiming to provide a joyful escape from the stresses of holiday preparations, the cruise line is embracing the season with a myriad of experiences.

From five-course Thanksgiving feasts to traditional Hanukkah and global Christmas dishes, Princess Cruises is serving up the best of holiday cuisine.

Christmas Event on the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Galina Savina)

Holiday activities abound, from the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony to the Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition and Family Gingerbread House Making Competition.

With sailings ranging from Southeast Asia and Japan to the Panama Canal and the Western Caribbean, Princess Cruises ensures that passengers will enjoy a festive and unforgettable holiday vacation, no matter where their journey takes them.

Former Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Puts Mansion Up for Sale

After retiring in June, Frank Del Rio, the former CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has put his Vero Beach mansion on the market for $15.9 million.

Del Rio, known for his significant contributions to the cruise industry, is transitioning from leading one of the world’s top cruise companies to embracing life as a cruise guest.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Frank Del Rio Property (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)

The oceanfront property, spanning 5,648 square feet and featuring seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and 0.64 acres of outdoor space, boasts a design reminiscent of the ships Del Rio once oversaw.

Acquired for $2.46 million in 2015, the mansion underwent a $3.5 million renovation Del Rio’s decision to sell aligns with his desire to spend more time cruising with his family. His first post-retirement voyage will be a 20-day Antarctica sailing aboard the 1,250-guest Oceania Marina, a cruise line he founded in 2002.

More Headlines

Stay in the loop with all things cruising by exploring additional stories on Cruise Hive. MSC Cruises crew member aiding a guest rescue at Ocean Cay to the resignation of a beloved Carnival cruise director.

We’ve also got Royal Caribbean’s furry stowaway and MSC Cruises’s inauguration of a new cruise terminal in South Africa. Plus, catch up on the latest travel hurdles as a cruise ship faces entry denial to New Zealand. Cruise into more narratives and stay connected within the world of cruising on Cruise Hive.