Cruise News Update: Disney Ship, NCL Upgrade, Carnival’s Beach Club

It’s been another lively week for cruise news, and now it’s time for Cruise Hive’s weekly recap of the top stories. Our briefing includes coverage of Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises.

Let’s get going with this week’s review of the cruise industry’s major developments, including Carnival Cruise Line’s decision to bring back a favorite recipe; Royal Caribbean offering single supplement discounts for some guests; Carnival Cruise Line adding a premium adult-only area to Celebration Key; Norwegian Encore heading for a dry dock refit; Disney Cruise Line revealing details about new-build Disney Destiny; and MSC Splendida deploying to South American in December 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line Settles French Fry Controversy

Carnival Cruise Line guests who appreciated the delicious hand-cut French fries served at Guy’s Burger Joint will be happy to know that they are back, due to popular demand.

The cruise line apparently had opted for a shortcut in preparing the fries, by no longer hand-cutting them, and guests noticed. Several brought up the issue with the line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, who routinely converses with guests via his Facebook page.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Guy’s Burger Joint (Credit: Carnival & Eric Glenn)

“[For] those of you commenting about the fries, you may have noticed that on some ships we have returned to the original recipe hand-cut fries and will be doing this throughout the fleet in the days and weeks ahead,” Heald wrote.

He attributed the return to hand-cut fries to a senior-level food and beverage executive, who heeded the guests’ concerns.

The reaction to the change was quick, and positive, with one guest telling Heald: “So happy they are going back to the original hand-cut fries. They were awesome!”

Guy’s Burger Joint was created in partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri and debuted on Carnival Liberty in 2011. In 2023, a total of 10.5 million burgers were served from Guy’s Burger Joint across all Carnival Cruise Line ships.

Royal Caribbean Unveils a Change for Some Solo Guests

Effective on Aug. 1, 2024, Royal Caribbean lowered the single supplement cruise fare on some voyages for certain members of the Crown and Anchor Society, the cruise line’s loyalty club.

Cruisers who are Pinnacle Club and Diamond Plus members who have earned more than 340 points will pay a single supplement fare of 125% — rather than the usual 150%, on transatlantic, transpacific, and Panama Canal voyages.

Docked Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: Marathon Media)

Cruise lines typically charge solo travelers hefty supplements, usually double the published fare, or 200%, to make up for other revenue they would have received with a second guest in the cabin. (In Royal Caribbean’s case, the elite members already were enjoying the reduced 150% fare.)

Sample cruises that qualifying members of the loyalty club can book with the reduced solo fee include a 13-night Adventure of the Seas transatlantic voyage departing Barcelona on November 24, 2024 and arriving in Port Canaveral.

Besides reduced solo fares, Pinnacle Club and Diamond Plus members receive many perks and benefits such as priority access and seating at ship venues, other stateroom discounts, and beverage package discounts, for example.

Adult-Only Beach Club Unveiled for Celebration Key

Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination set to open in July 2025 on Grand Bahama Island, will feature a secluded, adult-only area called Pearl Cove Beach Club.

The premium space, which will be accessible to guests who pay a surcharge, will offer an 11,000-square-foot infinity pool with swim-up bar and water loungers, a DJ, and a private beach with food and beverage service.

Beach at Carnival’s Pearl Cove Beach Club

Three day-pass options were announced, with per-person fees. An “Access Only” pass provides entry to the club and one rum punch for $99.99. An “Open Bar” pass provides entry and up to 10 drinks for $139.99 per person, and an “All-Inclusive” pass features access plus 10 drinks and lunch.

The day-pass prices are subject to change and can vary depending on the visit date, which ship a guest is sailing on, and overall popularity. Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for the club, initially on sailings through January 2, 2026.

Besides the adult-only beach club, Celebration Key will also offer themed zones, including Lokono Cove, a Bahamian-focused retail area; a family-friendly portal with pools, waterslides, and sports courts; and Calypso Lagoon, a free-entry adult-only space with lagoon and beach cabanas.

Norwegian Encore to Receive Major Refit in November

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore, a Breakaway Plus-class ship that entered service in 2019, is headed for a two-week dry dock that will alter dining venues, add an adult-only area, repurpose spaces into more staterooms, and expand suites in the ship’s exclusive area, The Haven.

The dry dock is set for November 18, 2024 to December 2, 2024. The refit had been long planned but not announced, as cruise watchers noted that the line had not scheduled any sailings during that timeframe.

Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos)

A major change will be the addition of the line’s Spice H20 adult-only outdoor lounge, where guests can enjoy hot tubs, cooling pools, and a bar.

The dining venues Los Lobos and Coco’s are being removed from the ship, and their former spaces used to expand Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki. Another eatery, Ocean Blue, will be nixed in favor of Palomar, a Mediterranean seafood venue popular on other ships.

In The Haven, accommodations in the Premier Owner’s Suites with Large Balcony category will be expanded from two bedrooms to three, and living spaces will be renovated.

Norwegian Encore also will receive 24 more balcony staterooms and two club balcony cabins from repurposing part of a lounge. This change will boost the double occupancy guest count from 4,004 to 4,052.

Disney Cruise Line Reveals New-Build’s Homeport, Venues

Disney Cruise Line made several major announcements about the new-build Disney Destiny, due to enter service in 2025. Along with detailing new venues, entertainment, and suite options, the cruise line revealed that the 4,000-guest ship will be based at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The ship, with a “Heroes and Villains” theme, will debut a new penthouse accommodation called Destiny Tower Suite, offering 2,000 square feet of living space with a design inspired by “Iron Man.”

Other new cabin choices include VIP ocean-view staterooms situated just above the bridge, and four royal suites with themes tied to Disney films “The Incredibles” and “Hercules.”

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King on Disney Destiny

Marvel characters will be well represented onboard the vessel, including in the design of the Grand Hall, which is inspired by the “Black Panther” movies. At The Sanctum, characters from “Doctor Strange” will entertain.

Among new dining venues will be The Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King. Based on “The Lion King” movie, the restaurant will have a savanna theme that will use lighting and special effects to bring animal depictions to life.

Disney Cruise Line is expected to reveal Disney Destiny’s itineraries soon, now that her homeport has been revealed. The ship is under construction at a German shipyard and is the line’s third vessel in the Wish class.

MSC Cruises to Deploy Sixth Ship to Brazil

MSC Cruises’ 3,300-guest MSC Splendida will deploy to South America for the 2024-25 winter season, sailing a series of 7-night voyages from her seasonal homeport of Santos, Brazil.

The deployment, which replaces earlier plans to position the ship in Asia for the winter, begins on December 13, 2024 and continues to March 21, 2025.

Port calls are planned at Balneário Camboriú and Itajaí, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Punta Del Este, Uruguay. Itajaí will be an alternative embarkation port as well.

MSC Splendida Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Resul Muslu)

MSC Splendida will join five other MSC Cruises’ ships sailing in the region, offering a total or 120 voyages from various ports in Brazil, including Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió, Itajaí, and Paranaguá.

Other MSC ships deployed to South America include the 2,620-guest MSC Armonia, the 4,842-guest MSC Grandiosa, MSC Orchestra and MSC Poesia, both accommodating 2,550 guests, and the 4,132-guest MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises did not provide any reason for the surprise deployment. The cruise line just three months ago confirmed that MSC Splendida would sail from Shenzhen and Xiamen, China, between December 2024 and April 2025.

The cruise line already has one ship operating Asia voyages between Taiwan and Japan, the 4,500-guest MSC Bellissima. MSC Splendida is a Fantasia-class ship that entered service in 2008. She is currently based in the Mediterranean.

More Cruise Headlines

Those were just some of the cruise stories we covered at Cruise Hive this week. Don’t miss our stories about Margaritaville at Sea expanding its free cruise program for heroes; a Scottish port welcoming the largest ship ever to call; Norwegian Cruise Line reporting new financial results; Explora Journeys marking its first year anniversary with a special deal; and TUI Cruises’ new ship, Mein Schiff 7, unveiling a new retail space.