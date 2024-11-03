Cruise News Update: Cruise Ship Bees, Cancelled Sailings and More!

It’s been a lively week for cruise news and now it’s time for Cruise Hive’s essential Cruise News Update. We have coverage about the source of Legionnaires’ disease on two ships; a swarm of bees upsetting guests onboard Carnival Valor; two Regal Princess sailings being cancelled; and a job opening for an onboard alcohol intoxication supervisor.

Also, a big biker event could upend transfers to the port of Galveston this weekend, and two cruise lines announce they’ll have ships in Alaska for the first time in 2026.

A new report just out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) might make cruisers think twice before stepping into a hot tub onboard their ship. Following an investigation, the report concludes that an outbreak of Legionnaires disease on two unidentified cruise ships was linked back to private balcony hot tubs.

One case, on “Cruise Ship A,” occurred after a November 2022 cruise, while the second, on “Cruise Ship B,” was reported after illnesses surfaced in January, February, and May 2024. Several guests on the ships were impacted.

The illnesses, all respiratory, caused by Legionnaires disease in these instances required the hospitalization of 65% of cases on Ship A and 100% of cases on Ship B.

Big Buzz Onboard Carnival Ship Leads to Queen Bee’s Hive

Relaxing on a cruise vacation at sea can make guests feel just like a queen bee, but most cruisers don’t expect to have their ship infiltrated by a real queen bee and her worker bees. That’s exactly what happened onboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Valor as she sailed a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise.

After the 3,000-guest ship docked in Cozumel, Mexico, a swarm of bumble bees took a liking to a lounge chair on the lido deck and decided it would be the perfect spot to build a new hive for their queen bee.

While bumble bees are not as aggressive as, say, wasps or hornets, some cruise guests were understandably freaked out by the sight of the swarm. The key was to keep a safe distance until experts were able to board the ship and locate and remove the queen.

It wasn't the first time that a bee hive had to be removed from a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

Second Cruise Cancelled For Regal Princess

Princess Cruises has cancelled a second voyage onboard the 3,500-guest Regal Princess after it was unable to fix technical issues hampering the ship. The line originally nixed the ship’s October 27, 2024 departure from her homeport of Galveston and now has cancelled the November 3, 2024 as well.

Refunds are being issued and impacted guests will receive a 25% discount off a future cruise. Reservations must be made by May 31, 2025 on departures by May 31, 2026.

The affected 7-night sailings were to call at such popular ports as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras. The cruise line has not disclosed the specific nature of the ship’s problems, but some guests on her September 2024 transatlantic crossing noted that there was a fire in the ship’s engine room on that sailing.

It was quickly put out, but could the technical issue be tied to that incident? Read our full coverage here.

Carnival Looks for Supervisor to Monitor Guests

How many drinks is too many? What’s the best way to handle an intoxicated person? These are questions that plenty of cruisers may have asked themselves when they see a fellow guest who has imbibed just a bit too much.

At Carnival Cruise Line, managing guests onboard its 27 ships and keeping everyone safe is a challenging prospect, and may be the reason why it is looking to hire an RSA (Responsible Service of Alcohol) supervisor.

The supervisor will be tasked with monitoring alcohol consumption with the goal of limiting the level of intoxication. He or she also will be watching to make sure guests under age 21 do not drink alcoholic beverages onboard.

Some might say the job flies in the face of the line's Cheers! Drink package, which allows for up to 15 alcoholic drinks in a 24-hour period. The cruise line also is hiring a youth security officer.

Motorcycle Event Could Impact Galveston Embarkations

Cruise guests headed to Galveston, Texas, to board cruise ships through November 3, 2024 will likely be impacted by a big traffic jam and many closed roads. It’s due to the annual Lone Star Rally motorcycle gathering, which typically attracts 500,000 people.

It means that roads leading to the Gulf Coast port will be crowded, and cruise passengers should expect delays, Carnival Cruise Line advised its guests due to sail while the biker event is happening.

The cruise line’s own transfer services, which ferry guests from their area hotels to the port, also will likely be affected. The line has told booked guests to leave extra time to arrive at the port, and to make arrangements to get there on time for their pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointments.

Find out which ship departures could be impacted by the big biker event by clicking here for our full report.

MSC Cruises Reveals First Alaska Deployment

The waters along Alaska’s southeastern coast will be a little more crowded in 2026, when the 3,600-guest MSC Poesia, a ship in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, deploys to the region with voyages from Seattle.

The seasonal cruise series of 7-night sailings represents the first time MSC Cruises will have a presence in the Alaska market. Port calls will feature the popular Alaskan ports of Juneau, Ketchikan, and Hoonah, in Icy Strait Point. Victoria, British Colombia, also will be a port call, and the ship will provide scenic cruising through the pristine Inside Passage.

MSC Cruises is making significant headway in its stated goal of expanding its presence in North America. Just last year, the line had only two ships sailing from US ports, but by winter 2024/25, it will have five vessels based at ports in Florida and New York.

In spring 2025, the line will yet another new ship in Miami.

Virgin Voyages Also Set to Enter Alaska Market

Virgin Voyages is another cruise line that will enter the Alaska market in 2026, with the deployment of its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, to the region.

The 2,762-guest ship, still under construction and due to enter service in September 2025, will offer voyages between Seattle and Vancouver. The 7- to 12-night itineraries will be announced soon.

Her maiden voyage already was confirmed as a 7-night cruise calling at Ketchikan and Sitka, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Guests also will enjoy scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The ship sails her inaugural cruise roundtrip from Seattle on May 21, 2026

Brilliant Lady is a much-anticipated ship that will debut in New York. The ship is the fourth in the Virgin fleet.