Cruise Line’s World Cruise Features 4-Day Antarctic Visit

Holland America Line has announced the details of its 2026 world cruise, which will visit all seven continents and provide guests with extended stays in the most popular ports.

Guests can make deposits for the 132-day adventure, which features a voyage through the Antarctic, beginning February 26, 2024.

Volendam World Cruise Features 9 Overnight Stays

Holland America Line’s Volendam will visit 47 ports across 39 countries for its Grand World Voyage in 2026, the cruise line has announced.

Volendam‘s roundtrip sailing departs January 4, 2026, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before heading south along the east coast of South America on its way to the Antarctic, where she’ll spend four days in the remote but beautiful locale.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

The world cruise offers nine overnight calls – Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia), Bali (Indonesia), Singapore, Malé (Maldives), Safaga (Luxor), Alexandria (Egypt), and Lisbon (Portugal).

“This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays,” Antorcha said. “We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

Volendam World Cruise

To that end, Volendam‘s voyage includes late-night departures from five more memorable ports: Bahia d’ Opunoha (French Polynesia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy), Oslo (Norway), and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Volendam‘s 132-day voyage also includes visits to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the always-picturesque Maldives archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

History fans will appreciate cruising past Pitcairn Island, the site where the mutineers from the HMS Bounty settled in the late 1700s. Wine aficionados can look forward to a call at France’s Bordeaux along with a scenic cruising of Gironde Estuary.

Perks Announced for 2026 World Cruise

Holland America Line hasn’t announced when bookings will open for the 2026 world cruise, but prospective guests can make a deposited future cruise request through the cruise line or a travel agent beginning February 26, 2024. That entitles the guest to priority booking when it’s opened to the public.

Early bookings receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, and a complimentary WiFi package among other perks.

Read Also: Epic Holland America Grand World Voyages Open for Bookings

Fare information for the 2026 Grand World Voyage on Volendam hasn’t been released. Holland America’s Zuiderdam, on which Antorcha made the 2026 announcement, is currently sailing on the cruise line’s 2024 world cruise.

Volendam Lido Deck (Photo Credit: illuminaphoto / Shutterstock)

Volendam is scheduled to host the 2025 world cruise, departing on January 25, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale. That sailing is set to visit ports on five continents over 133 days. Rates for the 2025 Grand World Voyage start at $24,999 per person based on double occupancy.

Volendam Had An Exciting 2022 Season

Holland America’s 60,906-gross-tonnage Volendam was built in 1999 and traditionally serves the Australian market in the winter months and the New England/Canada market in the summer.

The third ship in the Holland America fleet with that name, she is the lead ship in the Rotterdam class of vessels. At 781 feet in length, she can accommodate 1,432 passengers.

In 2022, Volendam suspended regular service in order to be chartered out and house Ukrainian refugees in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Later in 2022, Holland American completed a test on Volendam using 100% biofuel for long-term use.

During world cruises, Volendam offers guests onboard entertainment featuring local cultural performers and special headliners. Also, unlike regular cruises, menus on these extended voyages include menus that change daily and feature local cuisine.