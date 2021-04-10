Cruise Lines Work Together to Help Evacuate St. Vincent Residents

The cruise industry is in crisis but two major cruise lines can still come together to help Caribbean islands in need due to Volcano eruption. Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are working together in efforts to help get St Vincent residents to safety and away from the Volcano.

Cruise Ships Arrive at St. Vincent

On Thursday, Cruise Hive reported of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and Grenadines in the southeast Caribbean that was about to erupt. Following on with the developing news, the volcano has now erupted with an ash cloud already causing potential problems.

Ashfall is being reported across St. Vincent. Residents living in the Red Zone are being asked to immediately evacuate by NEMO.



First time since 1979 volcano has explosively erupted 😳pic.twitter.com/AhMPyWUMKN — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) April 9, 2021

Thankfully, with the cruise industry in shutdown, it frees up cruise ships that can offer help. Carnival Legend and Carnival Paradise, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, are offshore and awaiting further instructions from local officials. Both ships can accommodate 1,500 passengers, and they arrived by Friday afternoon.

Royal Caribbean has Serenade of the Seas on site along with the Celebrity Reflection operated by sister line Celebrity Cruises. Carnival and Royal Caribbean are working together to coordinate efforts in getting people evacuated. Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

Carnival Legend and Carnival Paradise are offshore from St. Vincent, awaiting further instructions from local officials on how Carnival Cruise Line can support the evacuation of local residents who are under threat from volcano La Soufriere. Carnival and Royal Caribbean are also working to coordinate our collective efforts for a seamless operation once the embarkation of residents begins. There is no time yet set for when these evacuation sailings will commence.

The cruise lines are working with local authorities and expected to be transporting the residents who are impacted by the volcano. The nearby islands of St. Lucia and Barbados are ready and waiting to take evacuees.

Current Status of Volcano

According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the La Soufriere volcano had a major explosive eruption at 8:40 AM local time. There is now a huge ash plume up to 20,000 feet and is heading east. there is also a risk for air travel in and out of Barbados.

Residents which are located in the Red Zone are being urged to evacuate immediately. No doubt the cruise ships will also be well used through the coming hours and days.

Cruise Hive will continue to provide any further updates impacting the cruise industry and our thoughts are with all those of St. Vincent during these worrying times.