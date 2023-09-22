Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Earns Perfect CDC Score

Oceania Cruises is celebrating a perfect vessel sanitation score that its newest ship, Vista, received following her inspection by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) while docked in Boston on September 20, 2023. Vista entered service in May 2023 and is sailing a series of Canada/New England cruises.

Oceania Cruises’ Vista Touted For Top Score

Vista, the new, 1,250-guest ship launched in May by premium boutique line Oceania Cruises, earned a perfect score of 100 when a routine health inspection was conducted by officials from the CDC.

All cruise ships that carry 13 or more guests and call at foreign and US ports are subject to unannounced inspections under the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

The Oceania Cruises ship received inspectors during a port call in Boston, on the third day of her inaugural Canada/New England cruise.

“We couldn’t be prouder to achieve a perfect 100 in the United States Public Health inspection for our luxurious new ship, Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Everyone on board works hard each and every day to ensure the highest of standards are reached. A score of 100 carries considerable magnitude, and we applaud the entire crew and officers aboard Vista for this stellar achievement,” Del Rio added.

Vista was the third Oceania Cruises ship this year to receive a perfect score, following Regatta, in an inspection carried out on June 10, 2023, and Riviera, which was inspected on March 2, 2023, CDC records show. Even so, shipboard leadership was quick to offer praise to Vista’s management team and crew.

Oceania Vista Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

“I cannot thank my team enough for their dedication, commitment and for going the hard yards to ensure that this beautiful vessel of ours is acknowledged for being one of the cleanest ships in the fleet,” said Vista Captain Luca Manzi.

The 67,000-gross ton Vista sailed her inaugural season in the Mediterranean, following her delivery from the shipyard on May 2, 2023, her naming ceremony in Valletta, Malta, on May 8, 2023, and her official launch from Rome on May 13, 2023. After her fall season of Canada/New England cruises, Vista will reposition to PortMiami for a winter schedule of Caribbean cruises.

The ship, the first of two Allura-class ships, features multiple stateroom and suite categories, and 11 dining venues, including three new restaurants, Ember, Aquamar Kitchen, and The Bakery at Baristas. Vista offers Broadway-style productions and dance performances choreographed by Britt Stewart, a “Dancing with the Stars” TV show celebrity.

How the CDC Inspections Work

Under CDC rules, cruise ships are subject to two VSP inspections per year, with a series of sanitation standards and procedures being addressed, such as drinking water systems, swimming pools and hot tubs, galleys and dining venues, child activity centers, medical facilities, ventilation systems, and hotel accommodations.

Ships are scored on a 100-point scale, with the various criteria each assigned a point value. Ships must receive a score of at least 86 to pass the inspection, which is conducted by CDC officials.

Shipboard management is responsible for correcting any violations, and must submit a corrective action statement to the CDC. While the inspections can be held up to twice each year, ships that sail outside of the US for extended periods might not be inspected twice. The inspections are always carried out at a US port of call.

There are certain egregious violations that, if identified, could prompt the CDC to recommend that a ship not sail. These would be considered imminent public health risks, such as an inability to provide potable water, keep food within safe temperatures, and properly dispose of solid or liquid waste, for example.