Cruise Line’s New Flagship to Sail 43 Countries in 180 Days

Oceania Cruises announced it will deploy its newest ship, Vista, on her inaugural Around the World voyage in 2026, visiting 43 countries in 180 days.

The upscale boutique line, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, designed the sailing to include both a longer and a shorter segment, giving guests ample flexibility to choose the perfect itinerary.

Vista’s Voyage Features Port Overnights, Land Tours

Oceania Cruises’ 1,200-guest Vista, the line’s newest ship that was christened in May 2023 during a star-studded ceremony in Malta, will sail her first Around the World voyage in 2026. The 180-day itinerary is roundtrip from Miami, from January 6 to July 6, and will call at 101 ports in 43 nations across the globe.

Along the way, guests will have opportunities to explore more than 80 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and immerse themselves in local cultures with nearly a dozen overnight stays in port. Free onshore cultural activities and events are included, and the line is offering a series of optional land tour programs. Bookings officially open on March 13, 2024.

“After the remarkable success of our most recent world cruises, we have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present travelers with an even more extraordinary experience for our 2026 voyage,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“With this new voyage, we are excited to offer a rare chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective – and further forward the future of global cruising,” Del Rio added.

The Around the World cruise begins in the Caribbean and sails along South America’s east coast before rounding Cape Horn and exploring the west coast. Vista will sail to Mexico and California before heading to the South Pacific, visiting Australia, Southeast Asia, and India.

Oceania Vista Cruise Ship

From there, the itinerary calls for the ship to visit the Middle East, including Oman, and to sail the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and Suez Canal en route to the Eastern Mediterranean. The cruise line, apparently, is hopeful that the current Middle East tensions that have driven away commercial shipping in the area will be over by the time Vista is scheduled to sail the region.

Longer, Shorter Segments Offered to Guests

Guests have three booking choices on Vista’s Around the World voyage: the main 180-day sailing plus a longer, 197-day cruise from Los Angeles to Miami, and a shorter, 120-day itinerary from San Diego to Miami.

The longer segment begins in Los Angeles on December 20, 2025, and includes port calls in Mexico and Central America, followed by a Panama Canal transit before arriving in Miami.

The shorter option departs San Diego on March 7, 2026, skipping all of the South America portion of the voyage and bringing guests onboard as the ship heads west to Hawaii, the South Pacific, and on toward Southeast Asia.

Read Also: Are Cruises All Inclusive? – What to Expect

Vista (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Overland programs are offered in several global regions. In South America, for example, the line has created “Lima Mosaic,” an in-depth exploration of Lima, Peru, that features three nights in the city, tours of the Pachacamac archaeological site and museum, and a Peruvian Paso horse performance and folklore show.

Entrance fees to several of the city’s top attractions, such as Lima Cathedral, Santo Domingo Convent, and Amano Museum are included as well, along with some meals.

World Cruise Fares Offer Key Inclusions

Onboard the 67,000-gross ton Vista, guests will enjoy upscale accommodations in eight stateroom categories and premium public spaces, such as the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

Guests also can enjoy 11 dining venues, and elegant cuisine created by the line’s two resident Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. Specialty restaurants include Ember, Toscana, Polo Grill, and Red Ginger.

The world cruise fares cover many services and amenities, including first-class roundtrip airfare and transfers, laundry services, Internet, gratuities, a shore excursion credit of $8,800 per stateroom, and a beverage package available during lunch and dinner.