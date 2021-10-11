Search
Cruise NewsPorts

Cruise Lines May Have Violated Florida’s Vaccine Passport Ban

Cruise lines may have violated Florida's ban on vaccine passports as three cruise lines are currently under review.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Cruise Ships Docked in Miami
Photo Credit: Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

Cruise lines that operate from Florida are on a list released from the state’s Department of Health of businesses that may have broken the rules on requesting proof of vaccination for the so-called vaccine passport.

Cruise Lines Could Be Fined

Three cruise lines could be in some trouble related to Florida’s vaccine passport ban. The Orlando Sentinal reports that the Florida Department of Health released a list that features 120 cases of businesses in Florida that may have broken the vaccine passport law.

Currently, these listed cases are under review, and that includes three cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Cruise Line are all on the list as they operate cruise ships that depart from Florida. Cruise ships operate out of four different Florida homeports, including PortMiami, Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, and Port of West Palm Beach.

Cruise Vaccine

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislation to ban vaccine passports in Florida in May 2021, a month after the emergency order was issued. This means no business operating in the state can request a person to show proof of vaccination.

If a company does ask for proof, there could be a fine of up to $5,000 per violation, which could add up depending on the number of people.

Also Read: Cruise Ships Continue to Visit Destinations Despite CDC Level 4 Travel Notices

Since the ban on vaccine passports has been in place and cruise ships have restarted operations from Florida, the way around the ban is for cruise passengers to show their vaccination status freely.

Depending on the cruise line, if guests don’t show that they are fully vaccinated, they may not be allowed onboard or follow sticker protocols during the cruise.

Florida Governor at Port Canaveral
Photo Posted: Governor DeSantis

It’s not all been smooth sailing by complying with Florida’s vaccine passport law, especially when it comes to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. On August 8, the cruise company was granted a preliminary injunction allowing to sail from Florida with 100% vaccinated passengers and crew members. However, in early October, Florida filed to appeal the injunction with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Conditional Sailing Order that was implemented in 2020 has also gone through some changes. Florida has not just been in court with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings but also the CDC, where it came out on top.

The sail order is now only a recommendation in Florida, but cruise lines still choose to follow the guidelines and requirements.

Cruise Hive will continue to keep readers updated on any new developments impacting the cruise industry.

Cruise Ships Docked in Miami

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Cruise Ships Docked in Miami

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Cruise Ships Docked in Miami
Copy link
CopyCopied