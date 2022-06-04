Cruise Lines Make Changes for Potential Tropical Storm Alex

As the first potential tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season moves over south Florida Saturday morning, cruise lines have begun to alter plans to keep guests, crew members, and vessels safe from severe weather.

Cruise travelers should always stay in close contact with their cruise line or travel agent for the latest updates and changes to their travel plans.

Potential Tropical Storm Impacts Cruises

As south Florida experiences dramatic rainfall and strong winds for the first time this hurricane season, cruise lines are altering plans to stay safe from the potential tropical storm.

Passengers aboard various ships have reported changes, though cruise lines will continue to monitor the storm and all plans may continue to be altered as necessary.

Potential Tropical Storm Track – 8 a.m. June 4, 2022 / Image: NHC

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas will not dock in Miami for debarkation as planned on Saturday, June 4; guests will remain onboard until Sunday. The next cruise, which will be shortened by one day, will depart at 7 p.m. Sunday. Guests on that impacted voyage will receive onboard credit for the missed day.

Mariner of the Seas left Bermuda early on Friday, June 3, to avoid the worst weather and to change its route to return to Port Canaveral safely and on schedule on Sunday, June 5.

Harmony of the Seas has also changed routes through The Bahamas to avoid the worst of the storm’s impact, but is scheduled to arrive on time back in Port Canaveral on Sunday, June 5.

Royal Caribbean has also sent out an update for guests booked on Adventure of the Seas’ June 4 sailing that the ship will not be heading to Bermuda as scheduled. The vessel will instead be sailing to Canada to avoid the storm.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Sunrise arrived in Miami several hours early on Saturday morning for an expedited embarkation ahead of the worsening weather. At the time of the last update, there were no changes in itinerary for the ship’s next cruise, a 5-night Eastern Caribbean sailing visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay, and Grand Turk.

In a post to his Facebook page on Saturday morning, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald reminded guests that the cruise line is continually monitoring developments.

“The Fleet Operations Center is in constant contact with the ships and monitors all the latest information, which is then communicated directly with the Captain and officers on the ships,” Heald said. “Your safety is always in the best of hands and that the fun you all deserve so much will continue through this hopefully quiet storm season.”

Royal Caribbean International’s Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet is also providing regular updates on social media, including possible changes to ship operations, port calls, and travel routes for the Royal Caribbean fleet.

“I will be covering it making sure you are aware all the way through,” Van Fleet said in a video update.

Future Impact of the Storm

Depending on the amount of rain and potential flooding in the Miami area, there may be some delays to embarkation for cruise ships in Miami on Saturday.

As the storm is forecast to continue tracking east through Saturday and Sunday, there will likely continue to be impacts at popular cruise ports for the next two days. Visits to ports in The Bahamas and Bermuda may be changed, with arrivals and departures altered or changed altogether.

Guests at ports such as Nassau and Freeport, as well as private island destinations in The Bahamas such as CocoCay, Castaway Cay, and Half Moon Cay, may also experience poor weather conditions including rain and slightly rougher seas. These port visits may also be adjusted or canceled as needed.

Perfect Day at CocoCay During Hurricane Dorian / Photo Credit: James Van Fleet

Individual ships will communicate such changes to passengers as soon as possible, and guests should remember that all plans are tentative and subject to continued evaluation of the storm’s intensity, track, and other weather conditions, as well as individual port safety conditions and potential closures.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates throughout hurricane season, and we wish all travelers safe and smooth sailings.