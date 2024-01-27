Cruise Lines Announces Summer Sailings from Dover

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is set to embark on a summer of adventure from Dover, U.K., offering a variety of cruises to picturesque destinations, including Norway, Iceland, Portugal, and the Azores aboard the elegant Borealis.

Returning to Dover with a Splash

This summer, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines marks a triumphant return to Dover, England, where Borealis, will embark on a journey through some of the most stunning locations in Europe. The offerings range from the majestic Norwegian Fjords to the volcanic landscapes of Iceland.

The season kicks off with the 14-night “Maritime Cities and Sailing Events of the Baltic” cruise, setting sail on June 27, 2024. This itinerary is specially designed to coincide with the Tall Ships Race in Helsinki, Finland, and the Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany, offering passengers a blend of nautical spectacle and historical exploration.

“These itineraries have been hand-crafted to maximise the experience of our guests on board by taking them to the very best places at the very best times,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Throughout the summer months, guests will be able to see puffins before they migrate from Iceland, the awe-inspiring Stokkur Geyser and Goðafoss Waterfall, admire the beautiful blue hydrangeas synonomous with the Azores, and take the funicular railway to the top of Mount Fløyen for a hike in Norway,” Ward added.

Additional itinerary highlights include visits to Gdansk, Poland; a stop in the historic city of Visby, Sweden; and time in charming Tallinn, Estonia.

A Summer of Diverse Adventures

Following the Baltic cruise, Borealis will set off on the 11-night “Whales and Volcanic Landscapes of Iceland” cruise on July 11, 2024.

Subsequent voyages include the 9-night “Scenic Landscapes and Wildlife of the British Isles” cruise, departing on July 22, 2024, offering an opportunity to explore the rich natural and cultural heritage of the British Isles.

Borealis cruise ship (Photo Credit: P.Cartwright)

On July 31, 2024, the 14-night “Volcanic Islands of the Azores and Madeira” cruise embarks, offering a blend of floral beauty and marine adventure.

Finally, the 8-night “Summertime Norwegian Fjords” cruise, starting on August 14, 2024, promises serene explorations of Norway’s fjords, including the famous Nærøyfjord.

The Borealis Experience and Special Offers

Borelais, originally joining Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ fleet in 2021 after its tenure with Holland America Line, offers an intimate cruising experience.

Weighing over 62,000 tons and accommodating approximately 1,360 passengers, the ship is designed to provide a more personal and relaxed atmosphere for its guests.

Borealis at sea

Highlighting the allure of Borealis, Sonia Limbrick, head of business development for cruise at the Port of Dover, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Fred Olsen Cruise lines back again for more calls in 2024. We have shared many adventures and celebrations over nearly three decades and look forward to the newest member of the fleet, Borealis, joining us this year for what I am sure will be another great chapter together.”

The summer 2024 sailings from Dover pricing starts at £2,099 per person for the “Martime Cities and Sailing Events of the Baltic,” £1,599 per person for the “Whales and Volcanic Landscapes of Iceland” cruise, £1,399 per person for the “Scenic Landscapes and Wildlife of the British Isles” cruise, £1,999 per person for the “Volcanic Islands of the Azores and Madeira,” and £1,249 per person for “Summertime Norwegian Fjords.”

Guests booking selected cruises departing in 2024 and 2025 by January 31 can enjoy additional benefits such as free drinks or onboard spend.