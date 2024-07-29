Cruise Lines Announces Mediterranean Fly-Cruises from Newcastle

Fred Olsen Cruise Line has unveiled a new series of Mediterranean fly-cruises departing from the Port of Tyne in September 2025. These cruises, ranging from 12 to 52 nights, will include return flights to the UK, allowing guests to explore a variety of Mediterranean destinations.

The curated sailings aim to provide more opportunities for guests to engage in local culture with activities such as Flamenco dancing, Greek dancing, and Turkish baths. Onboard activities will include tastings of regional specialties like Jerez sherry, limoncello, and Turkish tea.

Newcastle, England (Photo Credit: Kirk Fisher)

Said Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, “Our fly-cruise options offer a variety of journeys to some of the Mediterranean’s most inspiring destinations, where guests can really maximize their time for exploring ashore and immerse themselves in the local way of living.”

She added, “We’re really proud to be offering Mediterranean fly-cruising setting sail from Newcastle next year, with return flights to Manchester or London.”

Fly-cruises are typically provided by cruise lines to expand itinerary options and allow for more diverse and distance destinations not feasible on a roundtrip voyage. The packages provide convenience by combining airfare and cruise arrangements, simplifying logistics for guests and maximizing their time in destinations.

The Mediterranean fly-cruise program from Newcastle will depart from Port of Tyne, a major hub for the region servicing approximately 120,000 cruise passengers annually. Cruises feature five distinct itineraries on Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral ship and includes flights and transfers from either London or Manchester, England.

Balmoral’s Mediterranean Adventures

The 43,537-gross-ton Balmoral is able to accommodate 1,340 passengers during its five fly-cruise offerings, each building upon the other as one full 52-night segment offering between Spain and Turkey.

The shortest of the journeys is the 12-night “Spanish Colours and Cultures” cruise departing on September 15, 2025. Embarking from Newcastle, the cruise will call in various ports across Spain, including La Coruna, Cadiz, Ibiza, Barcelona, and Valencia.

Fred Olsen Balmoral Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Anton Garin)

A longer version of the voyage extends the trip by 10 nights as Balmoral travels to the Amalfi Coast of Italy. The 22-night “Spanish Colours and Cultures with Amalfi” add Mahon, Propriano, La Spezia, Salerno, and Naples, Italy, as calls, allowing guests to explore Cinque Terre in the north and the Amalfi Coast in the south.

As if that voyage were not already picturesque, Balmoral will press on to the Dalmatian Coast. The 40-night “Spain, Amalfi and Dalmatian Coasts with Greek Islands” cruise extends into Greece for visits to Argostoli, Kalamata, Piraeus, Thira, Agios Nokolaos, and Rhodes.

The final stretch and the longest available booking is the “Spain, Amalfi, and Dalmatian Coasts withs Greek Islands and Turkey” voyage. This more extensive journey adds Turkish destination such as Bodrum, Kusadasi, and Istanbul to the mix, along with a stop in Valletta, Malta.

Fred Olsen Line is also offering fly-cruises aboard its 62,735-gross-ton Bolette taking up to 1,338 travelers to South America, Australia, and the Pacific Islands in early 2025, and Australia and Africa in the spring months. Those fly-cruise offerings operate from Liverpool and Southampton, England.

The Southampton offerings, traveling South America to the Pacific Islands and then to Australia are available as 56- and 85-night voyages. The same routes are offered from Liverpool, adding two days to each timetable.