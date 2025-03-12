Cruise Line’s 2027 World Voyage Offers a 244-Day Segment

Oceania Cruises is putting a new spin on a traditional world cruise itinerary in 2027, offering a standard 180-day exploration but adding an even longer option, a 244-day Epic Global Adventure cruise — the longest ever operated by the upmarket line, as well as a shorter, 127-day Continental Explorer segment.

The cruises will be held aboard the 1,200-guest Vista, the first ship in the line’s new Allura class. The 180-day world cruise will sail from Miami to London, departing PortMiami on January 6, 2027.

The voyage, which opened for bookings on March 12, 2025, will transport guests to 100-plus ports in 26 countries over its 6-month duration. The cruise will be the second world voyage for Vista, which will sail a 2026 itinerary roundtrip from Miami on January 6, 2026.

The 67,000-gross ton Vista will feature visits to 150 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and spend two full months traversing exotic destinations in Asia, including Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Arabian Peninsula.

“Our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, elegance, and comfort, and we’re thrilled to offer this immersive journey in 2027 aboard Vista,“ said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises.

“Spanning six months at sea, this extraordinary voyage offers the rare opportunity to circumnavigate the globe while seamlessly connecting diverse continents, rich cultures, and authentic cuisines, creating an unforgettable experience for our guests,” Montague added.

From Miami, the ship will transit the Panama Canal and continue west to Hawaii and Fiji before exploring Australia. Following the two-month immersive itinerary in Asia, Vista will enter the Mediterranean and call at ports in Greece, Italy, Spain, and France before ending in London.

The 244-day Epic Global Adventure sails from Miami to New York while the shorter, 127-day Continental Explorer will travel from Miami to Doha, Qatar.

The 180-day voyage concludes on July 5, 2027, while the 244-day itinerary ends in New York on September 7, 2027. The shorter segment ends in Doha on May 13, 2027.

Oceania Vista World Cruise (Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

The longer “epic” version continues its itinerary after the standard cruise ends in London, adding calls in Scotland and Ireland before sailing into Northern Europe waters to call at destinations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Baltics, Netherlands, Iceland, Greenland, and Canada before reaching the Big Apple.

Cruise fares start at $76,199 per person, double, for the 6-month journey; $107,799 for the epic voyage; and $52,799 for the shorter sailing.

Here Are The Amenities, Services Included in Fares

Oceania Cruises is a premium line owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Considered a foodie’s cruise line thanks to its focus on global cuisine, and a destination-immersive brand due to its high-end shore excursions, Oceania attracts an upmarket cruise client.

Its fares cover many onboard amenities and services that are part of its Prestige Package. These include complimentary wine, beer, and cocktails or a shore excursion credit; multiple exclusive shoreside events and activities; a Visa package, and luggage delivery.

The perks are in addition to services included in the line’s Your World Included amenity package, which was rolled out in 2024, replacing Oceania’s Simply More fares. Your World Included covers unlimited specialty dining, in-stateroom dining, unlimited WiFi, and crew gratuities.

The all-balcony Vista has 11 dining venues, including Aquamar Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas, Polo Grill Steakhouse, Toscana, Red Ginger, and Jacques. Guests can relax at eight bars and lounges, and attend musical and other performances at several entertainment venues.

Hands-on cooking classes are held in the ship’s Culinary Center, and the Aquamar Spa & Vitality Center offers a slew of wellness treatments.