Cruise Line Will Return to Florida Port With Revamped Ship

Crystal Cruises has announced its return to Port Everglades, with plans to start homeporting from the Florida port in November 2024. The announcement comes as the company prepares to relaunch this summer.

Besides Port Everglades, Crystal Serenity will be homeporting a considerable variety of ports through 2023 and 2024, including Vancouver, San Diego, Port Miami, Barbados, Los Angeles, Quebec, and more.

Crystal Cruises and Port Everglades have announced Crystal’s newly refurbished ship, Crystal Serenity, will be homeporting in Port Everglades starting in November 2024.

The ultra-luxury vessel will call on the third-largest cruise homeport worldwide as part of her Caribbean and South American itineraries.

Crystal Cruises will begin operations with the first sailing of the revamped Crystal Serenity out of Marseille on July 31, 2023. After making her way to Northern Europe, the United Kingdom, Iceland, and Canada, the first US port for the revamped cruise liner will be New York City on September 27.

Crystal Serenity Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock)

After sailing a 141-night World Cruise from Miami To Miami, which starts January 18, 2024, and various other cruises, she will arrive in Port Everglades on November 9, 2024.

“We are excited to make our return to Port Everglades,” shared Crystal’s Vice President of Port Operations & Itinerary Planning, Spyros Almpertis. “More than three million guests sail out of Fort Lauderdale each year, and we are happy to now be an option when looking for an exceptional cruising experience.”

Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels expressed his enthusiasm about Crystal’s return, describing Crystal as a natural fit for Port Everglades:

“Crystal is a natural fit for Port Everglades and will complement our growing fleet of high-end brands. Port Everglades is already known as a big-ship cruise port, and more luxury lines are discovering that our terminals are fully scalable to accommodate more intimate ships and their discerning guests.”

Crystal Serenity‘s Extensive Refurbishment

Crystal Serenity went into dry-dock on May 29, 2023, for a comprehensive refurbishment in Trieste, Italy. Post-refurbishment, the ship, with its capacity reduced from 1,070 to 740 guests, will offer larger and updated suites, advanced wellness facilities, a revitalized spa, and an industry-leading space-to-guest ratio of 1 to 93.1 cubic feet.

Additional enhancements include new culinary experiences, a new pickleball court, and a refreshed approach to entertainment and events.

Luxury Crystal Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

To align with eco-friendly practices, the ship will also be equipped with a shore power connection, significantly reducing emissions while docked at accommodating ports.

“I am delighted to announce that Crystal is reborn, with Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony reimagined and enhancements made to every part of our guests’ journey,” stated Crystal president Jack Anderson earlier this year.

Crystal Symphony Follows in September

Crystal Symphony is also set for a significant refurbishment in Trieste, Italy. In line with Crystal’s new vision, the ship’s guest capacity is being reduced from 960 to 606, amplifying onboard space and exclusivity.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

The 51,044 gross tons cruise ship will embark on its first voyage post-refurbishment on September 1, setting sail from Athens, Greece. The ship will visit Santorini, Patmos, and Kos, Greece, followed by a visit to Izmir, Turkey, and an overnight in Istanbul.

Crystal Symphony will sail across the Middle East and Asia to Australia and New Zealand after her summer in Europe. On January 4, the 68,870 gross ton cruise ship will sail a 68-night Sydney to Singapore cruise, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Brunei, and much more.