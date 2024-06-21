Cruise Line Vows to Transcend Luxury With New Prestige Class Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the ultra-luxury brand operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, revealed the name of a new class of ship, Prestige Class, set to debut when the first ship in the class — Seven Seas Prestige, enters service in 2026.

Seven Seas Prestige will be the first of two vessels in the class, with the second ship scheduled to launch in 2029. Both ships were announced in April as part of a massive ship order by the line’s parent company.

In addition to the two ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the parent firm ordered four ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line and two ships for premium boutique brand Oceania Cruises. All of the ships will be built at Fincantieri shipyards, with staggered delivery dates through 2036.

Regent’s Prestige-class ships will introduce new public spaces, suite categories, and dining venues, and the cruise brand is vowing that the design and services will transcend existing luxury levels. Prestige will represent the first new class for the ultra-luxe brand since 2016.

The 77,000-gross ton ship will accommodate 850 guests, and feature one of the highest guest-to-space ratios.

“This is a truly historic moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as we name the next ship to join The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet as Seven Seas Prestige and reveal her sleek exterior design,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This incredible new ship will be the epitome of timeless elegance, exemplifying Regent’s commitment to excellence which is reflected in every aspect of her elevated design and exuding an ambiance of sophistication and refinement,” DeMarco added.

Along with new suite categories, Seven Seas Prestige will have a redesigned Regent Suite. For some cruise watchers, that might seem like a tall order.

The opulent Regent Suite onboard the cruise line’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, which was delivered in 2023, measures a whopping 4,400 square feet and features two bedrooms, a living room and dining room, two balconies with a heated mini-pool, and an in-suite spa. It also sports two original lithographs by Pablo Picasso.

Seven Seas Grandeur is currently sailing a series of Mediterranean cruises between Rome, Athens, and Barcelona, and will reposition to New York in late August 2024. Several Canada/New England cruises are scheduled into October 2024, when she will redeploy to Miami for winter cruises to the Caribbean.

Seven Seas Grandeur was the third in the line’s Explorer class, which debuted in 2016 with Seven Seas Explorer and continued in 2020 with Seven Seas Splendor. The Explorer-class ships are slightly smaller than Prestige class, offering berths for 750 guests. All Regent Seven Seas Cruises ships feature all-suite and all-balcony accommodations.

Prestige-Class Ships Continue Line’s All-Inclusive Policies

The cruise line has not provided any itinerary or homeport details for Seven Seas Prestige yet, but information is expected soon, since bookings for new-builds typically open about two years ahead of launch.

Regent Seven Seas Prestige

Design details for the new spaces planned aboard Seven Seas Prestige are also scarce, but guests will enjoy the line’s all-inclusive policy in place across the six-ship fleet.

Cruise fares cover air fares and transfers, specialty restaurant dining, all beverages and entertainment, WiFi, pre-cruise hotel, crew gratuities, and other amenities and services.

The massive ship order that includes the two Prestige-class ships also provides Norwegian Cruise Line with four 200,000-gross ton ships, each accommodating 5,000 guests and slated for delivery in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.

For Oceania Cruises, the order includes two 86,000-gross ton vessels, each with capacity for 1,450 guests and launching in 2027 and 2029.