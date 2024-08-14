Cruise Line Unwraps Caribbean Experiences for Winter Season

Explora Journeys has rolled out a series of destination-immersive excursions that guests sailing on its two ships can experience in the Caribbean during the winter 2024-25 season.

The luxury line, an MSC Group brand that launched its first ship in summer 2023, will operate sister ships Explora I and Explora II in the Caribbean starting in December and November 2024, respectively.

Itineraries vary widely between the two ships, from 6 to 31 days, exploring multiple regions, including the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. Both ships will offer embarkation options at PortMiami, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Bridgetown, Barbados.

An 11-day cruise departing Miami on January 24, 2025 aboard Explora II, for instance, called “A Journey into Creole Culture and Sainted Harbours,” visits St. Barts; Grande-Terre, Guadeloupe; Bequia Island, Grenadines; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua; and Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands.

Shore tours and excursions are designed to focus on the region’s culture, offering enrichment experiences tied to food, history, landscapes, and landmarks. The tours will be kept small, up to just 25 guests, to ensure a quality experience.

For example, a snorkel excursion in Willemstad, Curacao, provides exploration of the reefs of Director’s Bay with guidance from a marine biologist guide working to restore endangered reefs. Following the snorkel tour, the experience continues onboard a yacht that will sail into a mangrove reservoir for hiking and swimming.

“With our latest Caribbean Destination Experiences, we invite travellers to dive into a vibrant mix of tropical landscapes and diverse cultures,” said Koray Savas, vice president of hotel operations at Explora Journeys.

“Our team has designed these journeys to provide guests with enriching and unforgettable memories, tailored for small groups of 2 to 25 guests. This allows for more intimate exploration and the chance to discover hidden spots at a relaxed pace,” added Savas.

Other highlighted excursions include rum tastings on the Rum Clement Estate on Martinique, where guests will have a guided tour of the facility’s gardens and rum cellars; a full day at the luxury Rosewood Le Guanahani resort on St. Bart’s, where they can indulge in a three-course, beachside meal; and guided explorations of the Mayan city of Uxmal, near Progreso, Mexico.

Also, a special offer during port calls to Cozumel, Mexico, features a 45-minute scenic flight over the Caribbean and the Yucatan Jungle. The flight lands near the ruins of Chichén Itzá, where a guided tour explores the area’s history and architecture.

Ships Are Designed With Lavish ‘Homes at Sea’ Theme

Both ships accommodate 922 guests in 461 suites, penthouses, and residences, all designed with a “Homes at Sea” theme. All staterooms have ocean views, private balconies, and in-suite dining. Outdoors, guests will find four pools and 64 private cabanas, while dining venues and lounges include six restaurants and a dozen bars.

Explora I is currently sailing Mediterranean cruises and will sail a repositioning cruise to the Caribbean in late November 2024.

Explora Journeys in the Caribbean

Explora II is under construction at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and due to enter service tentatively on September 16, 2024, following her scheduled delivery to the cruise line four days earlier.

The ship was originally due to launch in August 2024, but Explora Journeys announced in June that delivery would be delayed. As a result, the line cancelled five scheduled voyages between August 11 and September 9, 2024.

Explora II’s inaugural voyage will be a 7-night cruise from Rome to Barcelona, with calls at Sorrento and Lipari, Italy; Trapani and Siracusa, Sicily; Valletta, Malta; and Tarragona, Spain. She will deploy to the Caribbean in late October 2024.

Four more ships are planned for the Explora fleet. Explora III, now under construction, and Explora IV, both to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), are to be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Two final ships, Explora V and Explora VI, will have more advanced power sources and use a combination of LNG and hydrogen. They will also be fitted with a six-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell that will eliminate emissions while the ships are in port and hotel operations are running.