Cruise Line Unwraps 140-Day 2026 World Cruise

Luxury cruisers can follow in the wake of ancient explorers and seafarers aboard Silversea Cruises’ World Cruise 2026, to be operated on the line’s 596-guest Silver Dawn.

The luxe line, a brand of Royal Caribbean Group, announced on May 24 that the voyage will be its most diverse and immersive yet and last for 140 days.

Ship to Visit 70 Destinations in 140 Days

Silversea Cruises has revealed its 2026 World Cruise, a 140-day sailing aboard Silver Dawn that will visit 70 destinations in 37 countries. The ship, which entered service in 2022, will depart on “The Curious and the Sea” world voyage from Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2026, and conclude in Lisbon on May 27.

The line will open bookings to its Venetian Society members on June 14, 2023, and to the general public on June 22. The cruise is designed to connect travelers with the history of navigation and the routes of ancient seafarers.

Exploring historic trade routes, world cruise guests will sail the oceans and waterways that connected the Silk Road – the link between the West and Asia and the Middle East going back to the Roman Empire era.

Silver Dawn will transit both the Panama and Suez canals, and spend a full 28 days in French Polynesia and the South Pacific.

Silversea World Cruise

After departing Fort Lauderdale, the ship’s route takes her to Central American ports, followed by South America, Easter Island, and the South Pacific before arriving in Australia and New Zealand.

The ship will make a 21-day semi-circumnavigation of Australia, exploring the country’s southern and western coastlines, and then head for Southeast Asia and onward to Sri Lanka and India before reaching the Mediterranean.

“For this world cruise, we took inspiration from history’s most pioneering explorers, each of whom has sailed to the end of the earth—driven by curiosity and a thirst for discovery,” said Silversea Cruises’ President and CEO Barbara Muckermann.

“Appealing to the curious traveller within, we are inviting our guests to experience our planet’s beauty with new eyes, while celebrating the rich history of navigation. ‘The Curious and the Sea’ demonstrates our commitment to unlocking the most immersive travel experiences for our guests, broadening the largest collection of extended voyages in ultra-luxury cruising,” she added.

Read Also: What Is a Transpacific Cruise?

The voyage will feature nine overnight calls and 26 port calls new to the line’s world cruise itineraries, including Nuku Hiva and Atuona in the Marquesas Islands; Fakarava, in French Polynesia; Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa; Lifou and Noumea, New Caledonia; and Norfolk Island, off Australia.

Other South Pacific highlights will include explorations of Bora Bora and Papeete, French Polynesia; the Cook Islands; and Fiji. The cruise also offers three optional overland tours, to Uzbekistan, Luxor, and the Balkans.

Onboard the Silver Dawn

Silver Dawn, a Muse-class ship, features all-suite accommodations and luxury amenities that include butler service for all guests. The ship offers immersive culinary experiences in her S.A.L.T. Lab, the cruise line’s onboard test kitchen, where world cruise guests are provided hands-on cooking instruction and can learn about local ingredients from regional food experts as the ship moves from one destination to another.

World cruise guests also receive two free S.A.L.T. experiences during port calls, featuring meals at some of the world’s top restaurants. On board the ship, dining venues include Indochine, serving Asian-inspired dishes, La Dame, a French restaurant, La Terrazza, an Italian venue, a main dining room, The Grill, located poolside, and other eateries.

Photo Courtesy: Silversea Cruises

Silver Dawn also will operate a 2025 world cruise. The 136-day voyage departs from Tokyo on January 13, 2025, arriving in New York City on May 29. The vessel will visit 59 destinations in 30 countries, spanning four continents.

In addition to Silver Dawn, Silversea Cruises operates Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper, each accommodating 392 guests; the 608-guest Silver Spirit; Silver Muse and Silver Moon, both with capacity for 596 guests, plus five expedition ships, Silver Endeavour, Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud.

The cruise line has one ship under construction, Silver Nova, which was recently floated out at its shipyard, Meyer Werft, in Papenburg, Germany. The ship is slated to embark on her maiden voyage on August 14, 2023, offering a 7-night roundtrip cruise from Fusina near Venice, with stops in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Split and Rovinj, Croatia.