Cruise Line Unveils Suites Onboard Newest Expedition Ship

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has unveiled the large variety of suites guests can choose from onboard its newest expedition cruise ship, Seabourn Pursuit. Set to launch in the summer of 2023, the ship will feature 132 oceanfront veranda suites designed by renowned hospitality studio Tihany Design.

Seabourn Unveils Suite Features and Design Elements

Seabourn Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation, has unveiled what guests can expect once they set foot onboard the line’s newest ultra-luxury expedition cruise ship, Seabourn Pursuit.

Each of the 132 suites onboard Seabourn Pursuit provides a home-away-from-home experience, offering a comfortable living area, private ocean-view verandas, and a selection of luxury amenities. From heated jacket wardrobes and luxurious bedding to a fully stocked bar and refrigerator, every suite is designed to offer a luxurious and comfortable stay.

Tihany Design, led by Founder Adam D. Tihany and Managing Partner Alessia Genova, aimed to strike a balance between comfort and an expedition feel.

Panorama Veranda Suite (Image Credit: Seabourn)

“Tihany Design’s latest undertaking for Seabourn is among its most thoughtfully conceived and executed, creating an ultra-luxury atmosphere that pairs well with the expedition feel guests experience throughout Seabourn Pursuit,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Guests will certainly recognize their Seabourn ‘home away from home’ while being surrounded by elements that bring a spirit of adventure and discovery as they visit some of the most beautiful and remote locations of the world.”

Suite Categories on Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn Pursuit offers suites in 12 categories, catering to various preferences. Guests can choose from Veranda Suites, Veranda Spa Suites, Panorama Veranda Suites, Penthouse Suites, Penthouse Spa Suite, Grand Wintergarden Suites, Wintergarden Suites, Owner’s Suites, and Signature Suites. Each category offers unique features and varying sizes, designed to provide comfort and luxury for every traveler.

Veranda Suite (Image Credit: Seabourn)

The Veranda Suites offer comfort and privacy for guests who value a cozy and tranquil retreat. Those seeking a wellness-oriented experience will find it in the Veranda Spa Suites, which integrate a spa concierge service and in-suite amenities that promote relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Panorama Veranda Suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a prime view of the ship’s surroundings, while elevated luxury awaits guests who choose the Penthouse Suites and the Penthouse Spa Suite. These staterooms offer more space and large windows that fill the suite with natural light.

For those looking for the ultimate luxury experience, the Grand Wintergarden Suites and Owner Suites redefine luxury cruising.

The Grand Wintergarden Suites offer an impressive two-level design, combining two individual suites into a spacious haven. The lower level houses a comfortable living area and dining table for four, a second bedroom, a guest bathroom, and a well-appointed pantry with a wet bar stocked with a customized selection of spirits.

The upper level houses the master bedroom with panoramic windows and a high-tech roll-up LG OLED TV that discreetly stows away to preserve the view when not in use. The suite features a five-piece bathroom with a whirlpool spa tub and a separate shower.

Wintergarden Suite (Image Credit: Seabourn)

Read Also: What Are the Best Rooms on a Cruise Ship?

The two Owner’s Suites, nestled above the ship’s bow on Deck 7, offer a panoramic ocean view. The suites feature a comfortable living area with a high-definition TV, writing desk with personalized stationery, and a dining table for two. The bedroom features a queen-sized bed, complemented by a five-piece bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub.

Exceptional In-Suite Experience

Regardless of the suite category, guests onboard Seabourn Pursuit will experience the cruise line’s signature service and attention to detail. This includes high speed internet, 24-hour in-suite dining, and personalized services from a Personal Suite Host and Suite Attendant, who are on hand to ensure that all details meet the guests’ preferences.

Construction of the sister ship to Seabourn Venture began in the fall of 2020 at the Mariotti Shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogare, Italy. The ship will combine the luxury of Seabourn’s other small ships with PC6 Polar Class standards, a fleet of zodiacs for exploring far-off places, and even two submarines, ensuring safe and outstanding immersion experiences in the ship’s unique ports of call.

Seabourn Pursuit will welcome guests August 12, 2023 with a series of pre-inaugural Mediterranean sailings. After the official launch, guests will have the chance to experience introductory Mediterranean, Caribbean, and South American itineraries before the ship embarks on its expedition-focused voyages to Antarctica later in the year.