Cruise Line Unveils Seven New Sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii

Premium boutique line Oceania Cruises introduced several new itineraries that will explore French Polynesia and Hawaii during the 2025 summer season. The voyages, which open for bookings on October 4, 2023, will be operated by Regatta, which has been sailing the seas since 1998.

Oceania Cruises Offering Seven New Itineraries

From August through October 2025, Oceania Cruises’ Regatta will sail a host of new itineraries in the South Pacific’s French Polynesia and through the Hawaiian Islands, with embarkation offered in either Tahiti or Honolulu.

Seven unique cruises of 10 to 18 days will feature the sparkling waters of Bora Bora, Tahiti’s black sand beaches, the jungles of Nuku Hiva, various ports in Hawaii, and other pristine destinations. Among the Hawaiian Islands port calls is Lahaina, on Maui, now recovering from a tragic wildfire that destroyed the popular beach town in summer 2023.

Oceania Cruises is offering the new itineraries during the late summer and early fall, when cruisers can take advantage of the region’s comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

Oceania Cruises in Alaska (Photo Credit: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock)

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer a captivating array of sailings in French Polynesia and Hawaii, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to our small, luxurious ships,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises points out that, although the South Pacific is a remote destination, Tahiti can be reached via an 8-hour flight from Los Angeles and 5 hours from Auckland, New Zealand. Honolulu, also an embarkation port, is a 6-hour direct flight from Los Angeles and just over 8 hours from Auckland.

Once arrived and onboard the 670-guest Regatta, cruisers can immerse themselves in island cultures, natural environments, traditional cuisine, national parks, and a variety of shore excursions and tours.

Among the new itineraries is the 10-day Tahitian Legends, sailing roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti, and calling at Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, and Raiatea. Departures are scheduled for August 16 and 26, and September 5, 2025.

Oceania Cruises in French Polynesia

Those with more time can choose the 15-day Divine Pacific Oases cruise, from Honolulu to Papeete and visiting Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, and Bora Bora. The cruise departs on September 30, 2025.

Another longer voyage, and one that will call at Lahaina, is the 18-day Song of Polynesia. The sailing is from Papeete to Los Angeles and in addition to the Maui port will call at Moorea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Honolulu, and Nawiliwili. There is one departure of this sailing, on October 15, 2025.

Guests Can Enjoy Traditional Cuisine, Island Landmarks

Along with sightseeing, guests aboard Regatta’s new itineraries will have opportunities to dine like a local, sampling the region’s traditional cuisine offerings such as poisson cru, a French Polynesian dish of raw fish marinated in coconut milk and lime juice, mahi mahi burgers in Bora Bora, and the popular Hawaiian specialty called kalua pork, slow roasted in an underground pit.

Nuka Hiva Culinary (Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

“One of the highlights of these parts of the world is undoubtedly the food. Whether you’re exploring Bora Bora and Nuku Hiva or Nawiliwili and Hilo, the flavors of these islands are meant to be savored and enjoyed just as much as the spectacular scenery,” Oceania Cruises’ President Del Rio said.

Top landmarks and sites featured in the itineraries include Bora Bora’s two peaks, Mount Otemanu and Mount Pahia, plus the famous Blue Lagoon; Tahiti’s Fautaua Waterfall, standing at nearly 450 feet; Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hilo; and the popular Magic Sands Beach in Kailua-Kona. Hilo and Kailua-Kona are both located on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The 30,277-gross ton Regatta was originally built for the now-defunct Renaissance Cruises as an R-class cruise ship. She was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, and was last refurbished in 2019.

Oceania Cruises, currently operating six vessels, will welcome a new ship, Allura, in mid-2025.