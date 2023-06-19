Cruise Line Unveils New Winter Voyages from Hong Kong to Sanya 

Resorts World Cruises has just announced its winter season routes for Resorts World One, sailing from Hong Kong to Sanya, Hainan Island. The company also announced flexible travel packages out of the homeport of Hong Kong, which also services the Greater Bay Area.

Resorts World Cruises’ Focus on Hainan

Resorts World Cruises, which is headquartered in Singapore, offers luxurious cruises around Asia, exploring various destinations in the region. The company has just publicized its new winter cruise experiences from Hong Kong to Sanya, Hainan, aboard Resorts World One.

The 75,338-ton, 13-deck Resorts World One (capable of accommodating up to 1,856 guests) was built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, in 1999. The vessel will be embarking from Hong Kong and cruising to Sanya during the upcoming winter season.

These ocean voyages will offer travelers sailing out of the Hong Kong homeport, as well as the Greater Bay Area, the chance to visit Sanya.

The Greater Bay Area is a Chinese economic development plan meant to integrate Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in Guangdong Province. The overall goal is for the Greater Bay Area to become a global hub for technology, trade, and tourism.

Photo Courtesy: Resorts World Cruises

Sanya, located on the southern shores of Hainan Island, has proven to be an extremely popular winter getaway choice for Chinese travelers. The city has been experiencing an increase in tourist numbers, with people drawn in thanks to Sanya’s sunshine, beaches, scenic beauty, culture, cuisine (lots of fresh seafood), and tax-free shopping.

“We welcome Resorts World One as the first international cruise ship to Hainan since the restart of cruises,” Mr. Li Huiwei, from Hainan Province’s Department of Tourism Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, remarked.

“This [Resorts World One’s new cruises] is in line with China’s economic policy that is conducive to Hainan’s efforts in strengthening its ties and cooperation with the Greater Bay Area, and is vital towards the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port…and the high-quality development of Hainan’s tourism industry,” Li Huiwei concluded.

Tourists traveling to Hainan, and Sanya can readily indulge in a ton of duty-free shopping experiences too, as soon as they arrive.

Moreover, citizens from 59 countries can easily visit Hainan, which is the only Chinese province that doesn’t require a Chinese visa. To gain entry, (non-Chinese) passengers only have to register with a local Hainan travel agency—a process simplified by Resorts World Cruises.

Hong Kong to Sanya Itineraries

Sailing from Hong Kong to Sanya makes a lot of business sense for Resorts World Cruises. Hong Kong is the preferred homeport for many mainland Chinese residents, especially those from the Greater Bay Area, due to its excellent transportation links.

The West Kowloon High-Speed Rail and the future Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge will soon enable most Guangdong Province residents to reach Hong Kong within two hours.

As far as the upcoming Hong Kong to Sanya cruises are concerned, Resorts World Cruises will be offering its guests an array of travel options.

Beginning on September 24, 2023, passengers can opt for a 3-night Sanya cruise departing on Sundays, a 2-night Sanya cruise sailing on Wednesdays, and a 2-night weekend getaway cruise embarking on Fridays.

Furthermore, Resorts World Cruises will also be offering greater flexibility for those vacationers who prefer a little more wiggle room in their travel plans. Guests will be able to choose from various packages, including a 5-night Hainan cruise and land stay with a 3-night Sanya hotel stay, available from Sundays to Fridays.

There is also a one-week Hainan cruise and land stay, departing and returning on Wednesdays, accompanied by a 4-night Sanya hotel stay. Additionally, for those interested in combining cruising with flights, the option of a one-way Sanya cruise to and from Sanya is available as well.

Mainland Cruise Credits

Additionally, Mainland (Chinese) cruise passengers will receive HK $100 in onboard credits per person for interior and ocean-view staterooms, and HK $200 for balcony staterooms and palace suites. These credits are meant to serve as a transport subsidy to Hong Kong.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a free baggage allowance of 50 kg (110 lbs.) per person for interior and ocean-view staterooms, and 100 kg (220 lbs.) per person for balcony staterooms and palace suites.