Cruise Line Unveils New Mediterranean Winter Sailings

Boutique line Windstar Cruises has unveiled its 2025-26 winter series of Mediterranean voyages and is luring guests with a valuable early booking offer that translates into an all-inclusive cruise fare.

Operating a six-ship fleet of smaller vessels, Windstar Cruises introduced its off-season Mediterranean voyages in the fall of 2023, after canceling Star Legend’s set of Middle East sailings due to the ongoing regional conflict.

Instead, the line deployed the 312-guest ship to Europe, and the season was so successful that it will be repeated in winter 2024-25 and again in 2025-26.

Star Legend Cruise Ship

Bookings for the 2025-26 season have opened for sale, and guests who reserve their cruise by October 31, 2025 will receive a $200 onboard credit per stateroom and an upgrade to all-inclusive fares, meaning that WiFi; gratuities; and unlimited beer, wine, and cocktails are covered in the cost.

“Winter in the Mediterranean is a fantastic time to see a different side of this magical region, get to know the locals, and celebrate special holidays like Christmas in Florence, New Years in Dubrovnik, and Carnevale across Italy,” said Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises.

”Sailing year-round in the Mediterranean has been very successful for Windstar, so much so that we are now expanding our winter offerings due to its popularity,” added Prelog.

Off-season travel to Europe comes with some key perks, such as lower air fares, fewer crowds at major landmarks and sightseeing attractions, and the ability to call at ports where Windstar ships do not typically visit in summer, including Valencia, Spain, and Catania, Sicily, for instance.

New for the 2025-26 season will be visits to Genoa, Italy, and overnights in Dubrovnik, Croatia; Venice and Livorno (Florence), Italy; Nice; Barcelona; and Malaga, Spain.

Guests have a choice of several departure ports for the season, which runs from November 2025 to March 2026. These include Athens, Barcelona, Malaga, Rome, and Venice.

Read Also: Top 10 Smallest Cruise Ships in the World

Featured 8-day itineraries are “Myths & Marvels of the Aegean,” “A Piece of Greece, a Slice of Sicily, & the Corinth Canal,” “Winter in Italy & the Dalmatian Coast,” and “Winter in Italy & the Adriatic.” Seven-day voyages include “Europe Winter Riviera” and “Southern Spain Winter Escapes.” “Europe Winter Riviera,” for example, sails from Rome to Barcelona, calling at Livorno, Genoa, and Nice.

Star Collectors Voyages Offer Itineraries Up to 24 Days

Six Star Collectors cruises will be offered during the winter 2025-26 season, with durations from 14 to 24 days. The sailings combine itineraries for more immersive explorations. “The Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure,” a 24-day voyage from Venice to Barcelona, will visit 13 ports of call, including Dubrovnik, Croatia; Naples, Rome, Livorno, and Genoa, Italy; Nice; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Gibraltar.

Windstar Cruise Ship

Windstar Cruises operates six ships, including three with sails that help propel the vessels and give guests the atmosphere of a sailing experience. The line is in the process of renovating all three — Wind Star and Wind Spirit, both with a capacity for 148 guests, and the 342-guest Wind Surf, with a series of improvements to cabins and public spaces. The refits of the Wind-class ships are expected to be completed in 2025.

Besides Star Legend, the line also operates the Star Plus-class ships Star Breeze and Star Pride, both accommodating 312 guests.

Meanwhile, the line recently ordered the construction of two new ships, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, which will join the existing Star Plus Class. Star Seeker is being built at the WestSEA shipyard in Portugal, and is scheduled to enter service in late 2025. Star Explorer is not yet under construction. She is slated to debut one year after Star Seeker.