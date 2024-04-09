Cruise Line Unveils Four New Itineraries from Southampton for 2025

In an exciting announcement, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines lifted the curtain on what’s next for Balmoral. The cruise line’s smallest ship will be sailing on four new, additional voyages next year out of Southampton, featuring destinations like Norway, the Caribbean, Spain’s Canary Islands, and more.

Balmoral To Sail On 45-Night Grand Voyage

Next year just got more exciting for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral. Previously, the UK-based cruise line announced that its 1,325-passenger ship would be sailing on a series of six unique fly-cruises in the Mediterranean in the late summer and fall of 2025, all of which include overnight port stays, airfare, and allows guests to choose their own departure port.

But thanks to an announcement on April 8, 2024, we now know that Balmoral will also be sailing on four new voyages in 2025, including a Grand Voyage to the Caribbean and Central America. Dubbed the “Tropical Islands and Verdant Rainforests of the Caribbean and Central America” cruise, the 45-night sailing will embark from Southampton, England, on February 15, 2025.

The round-trip cruise will call on destinations like Cadiz, Spain; Arrecife, Spain; Las Palmas, Spain; Philipsburg, Netherlands Antilles; Tortola, British Virgin islands; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Cartagena de Indias, Colombia; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Cozumel, Mexico; Belize City, Belize; Roatan Island, Honduras; Port Royal, Jamaica; Hamilton, Bermuda; and Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

Balmoral Cruise Ship in Norway

In an effort to create a more immersive experience, the itinerary includes multiple overnight calls and late departures for the majority of the port visits.

Additionally, guests who book their Grand Voyage (or any of the other three newly announced itineraries on Balmoral) by April 30, 2024, will receive £300 (About $380 USD) in credits to spend onboard or free door-to-door transfers within 200 UK mainland miles to help passengers reach their cruise port.

More New Itineraries For Balmoral

In addition to the Grand Voyage, Fred. Olsen announced three other itineraries for its 43,537-gross ton cruise ship to offer in 2025.

“These four new itineraries have been carefully hand-crafted by our team of Journey Planners. The springtime cruise in Norway has been timed to showcase the very best of the fjords and mountain scenery, while North Norway will give guests the ideal opportunity to witness the Northern Lights – with 2025 being one of the best years to observe the natural phenomenon,” said Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Product Development at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The first newly announced cruise is a 15-night sailing, titled “In Search of the Northern Lights,” which embarks from Southampton, UK, on January 18, 2025. The cruise visits Norway, home to the Northern Lights, and crosses the Arctic Circle, allowing guests to see Arctic landscapes first-hand.

Fred Olsen Balmoral Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Anton Garin)

The round-trip voyage is scheduled to call on Alesund, Norway; Narvik, Norway; Alta, Norway; Tromso, Norway; Harstad, Norway; Gravdal, Norway; and Molde, Norway. The itinerary includes an overnight stay in Alta, as well as extended port calls elsewhere, with the 1988-built ship typically scheduled to arrive early and leave late.

Next up is a 13-night voyage titled “Winter Warmth in the Canary Islands,” which is another round-trip sailing embarking from Southampton, UK, on February 2, 2025. Throughout the voyage, Fred. Olsen’s smallest ship will visit Funchal, Madeira (overnight stay); Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain (Canary Islands); Gran Canaria, Spain (Canary Islands); Arrecife, Spain (Canary Islands); and La Coruna, Spain.

After Balmoral completes her grand voyage, the 530-crew vessel will embark on a 9-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, also based out of Southampton. The voyage is meant to explore the fjord landscapes of Norway and dive into Norwegian Viking history.

The itinerary, which embarks on April 1, 2024, is slated to stop at Vik, Norway; Haugesund, Norway; Eidfjord, Norway; and Stavanger, Norway. Balmoral will also cruise through Sognefjord, Norway; Akrafjord and Langfoss Waterfall, Norway; Maurangerfjord and Furebergsfossen, Norway; and Lysefjord, Norway, allowing guests to take in the views from onboard the ship.