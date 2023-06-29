Cruise Line Unveils Fare Discounts for Loyalty Members

Cruisers have a 14-day window to take advantage of a new offer from upmarket line Azamara, which prides itself on its Destination Immersion experiences.

A time-limited fare reduction is offered to loyalty program members on select sailings in Europe, Asia, Australia, and other destinations, and polar region cruises.

Savings Can Reach 20% Off Cruise Fares

Azamara rolled out a new incentive for members of its Azamara Circle loyalty program, offering up to 20% off cruise fares on certain sailings.

Loyalty program members already receive up to 10% off cruise fares, depending on their membership tier, and the new promotion adds another 10% discount.

The deal is offered on new bookings made between July 1-14 and is part of the line’s Quarterly Savings perk provided to Azamara Circle members. The fare discount can be combined with select sailings that are part of the line’s existing promotion, giving guests three free nights and a $600 onboard credit.

Azamara Cruise Ship

Sample cruises where the new loyalty perk applies include the 20-night Antarctic Holiday Voyage, which cruises Antarctic Sound and calls at the Falkland Islands, and the 12-night Japan Intensive Voyage, which visits Tokyo, Osaka, and Kochi, plus the island of Ishigati.

Also included in the roster of cruises eligible for the savings is an 8-night Greece Intensive Voyage, which calls at Mykonos, Kavala, Thessaloniki, and Volos, where guests can explore a multitude of archaeological sites.

Azamara operates four ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit, all with capacity for 680 guests, and its newest vessel, Azamara Onward, which accommodates roughly the same number. The first three came with the sale of the cruise line, formerly known as Azamara Club Cruises and owned by Royal Caribbean Group.

The parent company sold the three-vessel boutique line in 2021 to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for a reported $201 million.

In 2022, Azamara acquired Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess and renamed it Azamara Onward at a christening ceremony held in Monaco in May 2022.

Line Keeps The Focus On Local Culture

Azamara is known for its “AzAmazing” themed programs based on culturally immersive events and activities. AzAmazing Evenings debuted a decade ago, while the line was still owned by Royal Caribbean Group, and was recently expanded to include a set of AzAmazing Celebrations and AzAmazing Days.

Photo Credit: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock

AzAmazing Celebrations are unique to each cruise and port of call location and feature local, authentic talent and performances, which are often hosted in historic venues, such as Ephesus in Kusadasi, Turkey.

AzAmazing Days features interaction with local people and customs in ports of call. In Portovenere, Italy, for instance, guests enjoy a buffet serving local favorites and live musical entertainment, while in Mallorca, Spain, they can watch a traditional dance performance and visit the historic La Mola fortress.

About The Azamara Ships

Ships offer four stateroom categories, interior, oceanview, verandah, and verandah plus, and four suite categories, continent, spa, ocean, and world owner’s. Suite guests receive personal butler services.

Dining options on each ship include the main dining room and several specialty restaurants. Guests in the world owner’s suite, ocean suite, and continent suite can dine in any restaurant without additional cost.

For all other guests, there is a surcharge of $30 per person to dine in the Prime C and Aqualina specialty restaurants. Beverages are not included in the Azamara cruise fare, but guests can purchase beverage packages.

All ships feature the line’s Sanctum Spa, offering a full range of wellness treatments. Complimentary fitness and nutrition classes are offered to all guests. Azamara’s global corporate headquarters is located near PortMiami and opened in 2022.