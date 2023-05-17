Cruise Line Unveils 3,000-Square-Foot Owner’s Residence

With just two months to go before Explora Journeys’ first ship, Explora I, enters service, the new cruise line has detailed the services and amenities that await guests booking the vessel’s luxurious Owner’s Residence. The cruise line is the luxury brand of MSC Group, which also owns MSC Cruises.

Suite’s Indoor, Outdoor Spaces Exceed 3,000 Square Feet

New luxury line Explora Journeys is gearing up to launch its first ship, Explora I, in mid-July, offering guests one opulent Owner’s Residence plus 22 Ocean Residences, 67 Ocean Penthouses, and 371 Ocean Terrace and Ocean Grand Terrace Suites.

While all the accommodations are luxury level, sporting the line’ signature “Home at Sea” theme, the Owner’s Residence features the grandest attributes.

Owner’s Residence Suite (Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

The Owner’s Residence provides the most spacious living space onboard the 922-guest ship, with a private outdoor terrace extending the vessel’s full width.

The terrace is 1,345 square feet and has an infinity whirlpool and a dining table to accommodate eight. Guests can spread out over another 1,668 square feet of living space inside the residence, including a separate king bedroom.

“Every aspect of the design of our Owner’s Residence reflects the meticulous curation of all details. We have partnered with renowned brands to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests,” said Explora Journeys Head of Product Jason Gelineau.

The interior furnishings are from designer brands such as Knoll and Molteni & C, the outdoor furniture is by Manutti, and the residence’s lighting designs are by Astep. The double vanity bathroom features Calacatta marble.

Owner’s Residence Suite (Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

“All these incredible details create an elegant, yet effortlessly relaxed European sense of luxury,” Gelineau added.

Other notable features and amenities inside the residence are a king-sized bed sleep system, a telescope, luxury linens, and a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. Guests will find their private bar replenished according to their preferences, and they’ll enjoy an in-suite welcome bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013.

Private Butler, Driver Are Included in Cruise Fare

Top-level service will be a focus of Explora I’s residence lifestyle as well, with a dedicated private butler, unpacking and packing services, itinerary and transport planning, and private in-suite dining.

Guests booking the Owner’s Residence will have unlimited priority reservations for all culinary venues and can take advantage of a free treatment at Ocean Wellness – The Spa.

The luxe treatment extends beyond the residence’s confines, as guests will receive roundtrip home to airport ground transfers, complimentary pre- or post-journey hotel night, and roundtrip transfers to and from the hotel and port. A private driver for onshore adventures also will be provided, subject to availability.

Owner’s Residence Suite (Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

The Owner’s Residence can be booked for up to three adults, or two adults and one child under 18. In anticipation of children joining their parents or care-givers onboard Explora I, the ship earlier this month announced a full program of supervised activities for children and teens.

The main gathering space for children and teenagers is Nautilus Club, where youngsters age 6 to 17 can participate in traditional and tech games, sports, and creative activities such as art. Youngsters also will have dedicated time at the ship’s Sports Court and in one of the ship’s two swimming pools.

Inaugural Voyage to Visit Arctic Circle

Explora I is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and scheduled to sail her maiden voyage, “A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle,” from Southampton on July 17, 2023, calling at a dozen ports in four countries.

Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys

The ship, featuring six dining venues and a dozen lounges, will spend her inaugural summer sailing Northern Europe and Iceland itineraries.

Following the launch of Explora I, the line’s second vessel, Explora II, will enter service in 2024. The ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Four additional ships are planned for construction by 2028.