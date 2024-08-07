Cruise Line Unveils 2025 European Sailings From 6 to 34 Days Long

Oceania Cruises has announced an extensive array of new 2025 Europe sailings. The itineraries, ranging from 6 to 34 days, will take guests to a variety of destinations across the continent, including islands, fjords, resort towns, and cities.

A highlight of the 2025 season will be the debut of Oceania’s newest ship, the 67,000-gross-ton Allura, which will embark on its maiden voyage from Trieste, Italy, in mid-July 2025, following her competition at Fincantieri Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

Following her maiden voyage, Allura will sail on a series of Mediterranean voyages. Meanwhile, her sister ships, Vista and Marina, will start the season in Mediterreanean before heading north to the British Isles, Iceland, and Scandinavia.

Image Credit: Oceania Cruises

Nautica, a smaller ship with a capacity for 670 guests, will explore the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Aegean Seas, while the 684-passenger Sirena and Insignia will head to Northern Europe and Iceland, respectively.

“We are thrilled to have this rich lineup of Europe sailings on such a wonderful choice of ships for next year,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Europe has always been a favorite for our well-traveled and curious guests, who eagerly seek to explore its hidden gems and create new memories aboard our elegant ships.”

He continued, “We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the family in July. To have her and her sister, Vista, which launched to global acclaim last year, in one of the most intriguing and well-loved cruise regions of the world at the same time is so exciting.”

Extensive 2025 European Itineraries

The 2025 Europe sailings will offer travelers numerous opportunities to explore Europe’s natural beauty and unique local cultures. Allura, the eighth vessel in Oceania’s fleet and the second in its Allura Class, will feature a new onboard creperie and a top-of-ship library with stunning sea views.

Additionally, the 1,200-guest ship will offer five specialty dining venues and The Culinary Center, Oceania’s hands-on cooking school. Allura’s maiden voyage will take place from July 18 to July 25, 2025, sailing from Trieste to Athens, Greece.

Other notable itineraries aboard Allura include the “Iconic Mediterranean Shores” voyage from Athens to Monte Carlo, Monaco, from July 24 to August 5; and the “Mediterranean Allure” from Monte Carlo to Athens from August 5 to 15.

The “Greco-Roman Holidays” will occur from Athens to Rome from August 15 to 27; and the “Iberian Idylls” from Monte Carlo to Lisbon, Portugal, will sail from September 6 to 16.

Vista and Marina will also offer unique itineraries. Vista, which boasts the largest standard staterooms at sea at more than 290 square feet, is featuring “Fairytale Isles & Fjords” from London to Oslo, Norway, June 15 to 29.

The ship will also enjoy the “Vibrant Northern Capitals” roundtrip London cruise to Berlin, Germany; Stockholm, Sweden; and Oslo, Norway, July 21 to August 4; and the “Celtic Classic” roundtrip from London across the British Isles and Ireland August 15 to 25.

Marina, with a capacity of 1,250 guests, underwent an expansive refurbishment in May 2024, including adding new dining options and upgraded amenities. It begins its season with “Soul of Civilization” from Barcelona, Spain, to Athens from May 26 to June 4.

Additional journeys include “Iberia to Wine Country” from Barcelona to London from June 16 to 30, and “Scottish Voyager” from London to Reykjavik, Iceland, from June 30 to July 11.

Nautica, known for its intimate onboard experience, will offer sailings like “Echoes of Antiquity” from Istanbul, Turkey, to Athens from July 27 to August 8; and “Civilization’s Dawn” from Athens to Valletta, Malta, from September 11 to 25.

It will embark on a 34-day “Eternal Rivieras” roundtrip voyage from Athens from August 8 to September 11 for more than a month visiting European ports.

Guests on every cruise can choose from hundreds of small-group, immersive shore excursions designed to provide in-depth experiences.

Oceania Vista-Class Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

One such excursion is the new “Culinary Discovery Tour” in Palma, Mallorca. Guests can explore the Olivar Market, visit the Treur olive farm, and participate in a Spanish cooking class aboard the ship.

Oceania Cruises also introduces a range of thematic shore excursions catering to different interests, including Go Local, Go Green, and Beyond Blueprints. These excursions focus on adventure, community engagement, sustainability, and architecture.

A new collection of tours, “Capture the Moment,” will help guests enhance their photography skills while exploring local sights. Bookings are now open for cruises from May 16 through September 25, 2025.