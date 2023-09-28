Cruise Line Touts Package For Golf Enthusiasts

Many cruisers enjoy a relaxing round of mini-golf onboard their ships, but Costa Cruises takes the idea a big step further with its “Cruise & Golf” offer, now available on two of its ships.

Moreover, guests sailing on those vessels this weekend also have the chance to attend the Ryder Cup 2023, soon to get underway near Rome.

Guests Can Attend Ryder Cup 2023

Costa Cruises, the official cruise line of Ryder Cup 2023, has a special treat in store for guests sailing aboard its flagship, Costa Toscana, and Costa Smeralda in the coming days — an opportunity to attend some of the 44th Ryder Cup Matches, which continue to October 1, 2023.

The event is being held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, located outside Rome and featuring the top players from Europe and the US. Costa Cruises has a dedicated area and a putting challenge for its guests in Ryder Cup Village.

Both ships, the 5,400-guest Costa Toscana and the 5,300-guest Costa Smeralda, are likely to have many golf enthusiasts aboard, since the ships are operating the line’s “Cruise & Golf” voyages on Western Mediterranean itineraries this week.

Costa Cruises Golf

The “Cruise & Golf” option, also available on sailings to the Arabian Gulf in winter 2023/24, enables guests to play golf at some of the world’s top courses located near ports of call.

In the Mediterranean, guests who book the golf package (which comes with an extra charge) can play at courses such as the Golf Club Garlenda, in Savona, Italy; the Son Gual Golf, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; the Golf Bastide de la Salette, in Marseille, France, and the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the Ryder Cup is being held.

Read Also: Faster Internet Installed on Costa Cruises Flagship

Aboard Costa Toscana’s Arabian Gulf cruises in winter 2023/24, the golf package allows for play at courses including Emirates Golf Club, in Dubai; the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Yas Links Golf Club, in Abu Dhabi; and the Almouj Golf Club and the Ghala Golf Club, in Muscat.

Golf Plan Offers Special Perks

Guests who book the golf option receive transfers from the ships to the golf club and back, priority embarkation and disembarkation, and onboard storage of their golfing equipment, with insurance.

Other amenities and services that are included in the golf package are a welcome golf kit, three golf club entry tickets for one person, a golf buggy at each club, a snack basket, and lunch and dinner in a reserved area of the cruise ship main dining room.

Costa Toscana Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ODIN Daniel / Shutterstock)

The “Cruise & Golf” package is offered on Costa Smeralda until early spring 2024 on 7-night Mediterranean cruises calling at Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, and Civitavecchia.

On Costa Toscana, the package can be booked through winter, during 7-night Arabian Gulf cruises, and also through summer 2024, after the ship repositions back to the Mediterranean and sails 7-night cruises that call at the same ports as Costa Smeralda.

Onboard the Costa Cruises Ships

Costa Toscana, the flagship of the Costa fleet that sailed her maiden voyage in 2022, offers 1,550 balcony cabins, 11 dining venues and 19 lounges, and 13 pools and hot tubs.

The popular restaurant Archipelago features menus by three renowned chefs, Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León. The ship also offers the Food Lab cooking school.

Costa Smeralda, which launched in 2019, has the same number of dining and bar venues, and staterooms as the flagship. Both vessels have AquaPark, with its variety of water slides, full spas, and the Colosseo, a spacious entertainment area.