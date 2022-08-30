Cruise Line Tops its Own Single-Day Booking Record

For the third year in a row, Regent Seven Seas Cruises celebrates its largest booking day in history as the demand for its luxury cruises continues to increase.

As the world’s leading luxury cruise line, it once again beat its own single-day booking record with the commencement of its 2024-2025 Voyages released on August 24, 2022.

Historical Booking Day for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Delivering an unrivaled experience for over 25 years, Regent Seven Seas Cruises continues to grow as it commenced its largest booking day in history on August 30, 2022, surpassing past years.

Previously, its largest booking day was on August 18, 2021, after the release of its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection, surpassing the year prior by 15%.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague stated, “This is an incredible achievement and is testament to the hard-working Regent teams across both our ships and shore-side offices around the globe. We thank our valued Travel Advisors we partner with and our loyal guests for their passion for luxury travel.”

“This year’s voyage collection was highly appealing with more variety featuring over 160 new port-intensive itineraries that discover every part of the globe, including on board our newest ship Seven Seas Grandeur once she joins The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet in 2023,” he added.

This achievement displays guests’ willingness to spend more to explore the world in luxury. An increase in reservations made through travel partners was also observed compared to years past.

Shown in the bookings this Tuesday, demand for the line’s distinctive suites, such as the 4,443 square foot Regent Suite, is on the rise as guests desire longer, more exclusive experiences that visit bucket-list destinations.

Similar to the previous year’s launch day, guests continue to choose travel destinations in Africa, Asia, and South America. Longer duration sails to these exotic destinations made up approximately 70% of the top ten itineraries reserved.

In addition, the all-inclusive line, carrying no more than 732 voyagers at a time, noticed an upsurge of sales made by guests who have sailed the five-ship fleet in the past, noting a strong customer return rate.

Of the top ten popular voyages booked on this record-breaking day, every voyage chosen had a duration longer than 16 nights, the longest being 25 nights.

This achievement notes the company’s eighth record-breaking launch since the line’s 2019 record-breaking World Cruise release day. It has subsequently attained three additional World Cruise launch day records.

In June 2022, the 2025 World Cruise became fully reserved before officially opening for bookings, and in July 2021, the cruise line celebrated selling out its 2024 World Cruise in under three hours.

Regent experienced another launch day record in July 2022 when the line made its 2024-2025 Grand Voyage Collection open to the public.

Regent Seven Seas 2024-2025 Voyage Collection

The line’s 2024-2025 Voyage Collection will offer 160 sailings with 130 overnight stays, 18 maiden ports of call, four Grand Voyages, and a 150-night World Cruise. New to this collection, these itineraries will visit ports of call that are new to the line’s previous offerings.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas

Additionally, these voyages will explore every continent of the world, including Africa and Arabia to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, Alaska, and Bermuda.

On Tuesday, Seven Seas Splendor was the most booked ship on the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection, featuring its Africa’s West Coast 2024 Lisbon to Cape Town 24-night sail with visits to Dakar, Senegal; Banjul, Gambia; and Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

In addition, Seven Seas Voyager made it to the top ten voyages selected via the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection, with its 25-night Barcelona to Cape Town sail.

Three of the top ten sailings selected on August 30 were aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, set to launch 2023, on its 16-night transatlantic 2024 Barcelona to New York sailing as the third most booked itinerary that day.

Notable destinations featured in these top ten booked itineraries on the record launch day include the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America.