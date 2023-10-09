Cruise Line to Showcase Exclusive Documentaries on New Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has allied with PBS International to showcase 12 exclusive documentaries on the company’s upcoming Seven Seas Grandeur, with content focusing on world history, wildlife, science, and other intriguing subjects that will complement to the immersive-style cruising offered by the luxury line.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and PBS International Partnership

The luxury cruise operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a collaboration with the esteemed public broadcaster PBS International to offer documentaries to the company’s guests aboard Seven Seas Grandeur.

The 55,500 gross-ton ship which can hold up to 750 passengers, is currently slated to embark on its 14-day maiden voyage sailing out of Barcelona on November 26, 2023. Seven Seas Grandeur is currently being built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Italy.

After its November 2023 debut, Seven Seas Grandeur will offer PBS content on the high seas, letting passengers enjoy a diverse range of fascinating documentaries.

“We are proud to be the first cruise line to collaborate with PBS to deliver this exclusive documentary collection, which will enlighten our guests on a range of stimulating and thought-provoking subjects while enjoying the pinnacle of personalized service, epicurean perfection, and opulent suites,” said Andrea DeMarc, Regent Seven Seas Cruises President.

Amazon River Rainforest (Photo Credit: Photo Spirit / Shutterstock)

The PBS specials will focus on subjects like global history, scientific achievement, the arts, and wildlife. Some specific topics that travelers can look forward to include shows about WWII codebreakers, engineering marvels, Amazonian civilizations, and other enthralling themes.

“PBS International is delighted to be partnering with Regent Seven Seas Cruises to bring a variety of compelling, thought-provoking documentaries to their discerning clients,” said Joe Barrett, a PBS International vice president.

These 12 curated documentaries will be aired via a dedicated in-suite channel, allowing all Seven Seas Grandeur’s guests to enjoy quality programming from the comfort of their own rooms.

PBS Documentary Highlights

Seven Seas Grandeur’s PBS documentaries will take in-depth looks — while offering world-class production value — at a variety of topics.

A few of the programming highlights include exploring recent Amazon discoveries that have debunked the wilderness myth while unveiling ancient civilizations that once thrived amidst the jungle’s dense foliage; NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched in July 2022, and how it has offered unprecedented views of our universe’s distant past; and the award-winning filmmaker Ric Burns’ deep dive into the American Ballet Theatre’s journey, from the company’s financial struggles to its global renown.

Cosmic Tarantula Nebula (Image Credit: GizemG / Shutterstock)

There will also be a program concentrating on White Sands National Park in New Mexico and the Ice Age footprints discovered there, which showcase human interactions with ground sloths, mammoths, and other Ice Age species.

Seven Seas Grandeur will also broadcast many more PBS documentaries onboard as a part of this new partnership, which means guests will never lack for educational entertainment. This educational ethos is in line with the cruise line’s ongoing content programs — like lectures offered by subject matter experts — designed to enrich passengers’ onboard experiences.

Seven Seas Grandeur’s Itineraries

Seven Seas Grandeur is scheduled to embark on its inaugural journey on November 26, 2023, 14-night expedition sailing out of Barcelona and winding up in Miami.

The ship’s maiden voyage will include stops at Seville, Funchal, and Bermuda. After the vessel’s transatlantic passage, Seven Seas Grandeur will spend time in the Americas — in both the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Among the booking options available, guests can choose to explore the Caribbean with the 7-night ‘Mexican Marvels’ cruise (roundtrip from Miami) in December 2023; traverse the Panama Canal on a 16-night ‘Comfort Across the Canal’ cruise from Miami to Los Angeles also in December 2023; and experience the 16-night ‘Island Spring and Southern Charm’ voyage from Miami to New York in March 2024.

In April 2024, Seven Seas Grandeur will head out on a 14-night cruise from New York to Barcelona, and then offer various Mediterranean-based options moving ahead. Anyone excited about traveling aboard Seven Seas Grandeur will find plenty of holiday options to choose from in the coming months and years.