Cruise Line to Sail First-Ever Summer LEGO Theme Sailings

Youngsters sailing aboard a Resorts World Cruises ship are invited to unleash their inner creativity on a series of special, themed voyages in Asia that shine the spotlight on an iconic children’s game.

The summer sailings depart from Hong Kong and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and are geared to the Asian market.

Short Itineraries Are Family-Oriented

Resorts World Cruises rolled out a set of short summer cruises in collaboration with LEGO, the popular Danish toy company known for its interlocking plastic bricks that entertain youngsters. Sailings will be operated onboard the 1,856-guest Resorts World One from July 12 to August 30, 2023.

Young cruisers can take advantage of a range of activities, including photo opportunities with the brand’s Captain and Sailor mascots, a special Buildcation package that entitles children to participate in LEGO workshops, and a box set of the famous game pieces.

LEGO on Resorts World One

The ship will be adorned with various LEGO decorations, and children who complete the set of activities will receive a certificate to bring home, compliments of the cruise line and the game maker.

The family-oriented cruises, ranging from 2- to 4 nights, are designed for the local Asian market. While the toy-themed cruises end on August 30, the ship will continue to sail the regional itineraries from Hong Kong until mid-September.

Two-night cruises call at Kaohsiung, Taiwan, while most 3-night sailings include Penghu, also known as the Pescadores Islands, an archipelago in the Taiwan Strait. The islands are known for their historical and cultural attractions, pristine beaches, and abundant marine life.

LEGO on Resorts World One

Some of the ship’s 3- and 4-night cruises depart from Kaohsiung and conclude in Hong Kong. Most of these itineraries include a visit to Penghu.

To market the cruises locally, Resorts World Cruises will hold a series of Summer Fun Roadshow in Hong Kong from July 7 to 9. Cruisers who book a cabin during the roadshow will be entitled to a triple discount offer.

Onboard the Resorts World One

Resorts World Cruises announced in January 2023 that it would charter the former Dream Cruises ship Explorer Dream. The company renamed the ship Resorts World One. Prior to Dream Cruises, it had previously sailed for Star Cruises under the name SuperStar Virgo.

The ship offers seven cabin categories: interior, ocean view, balcony, palace suite, deluxe suite, palace villa, and palace penthouse. Palace accommodations are in the ship’s exclusive Palace section, a luxury area only accessible to guests booking the category.

Resorts World One Cruise Ship

A Roman-themed pool called the Parthenon Pool features hot tubs, six water slides, and a stage for live music. Stage performances are produced in the ship’s 1,000-seat Zodiac theater and other activities include ropes courses, ziplines, and a rock-climbing wall.

Eateries onboard the ship feature Italian-style cuisine and seafood, and a main dining room serves Chinese and Western-style dishes.

Resorts World One is the second ship to be operated by Resorts World Cruises. The line was launched in summer 2022 with one ship, the 3,352-guest Genting Dream, which began service from Singapore and also is geared to the Asian market.

The cruise line’s parent company is Resorts World, primarily a hotel operator, with 46 properties in eight countries. Its newest is the Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened in 2021.

Resorts World is owned by Genting Group, whose subsidiary Genting Hong Kong, cruise watchers will recall, filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. Genting Hong Kong had operated Crystal Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Star Cruises before its financial default.