Cruise Line to Return to Alaska for First Time in 7 Years

The last time Azamara Cruises visited Alaska was prior to the pandemic. But eager sailors who want to join the cruise line’s small-ship experience in the Frontier State will finally get their chance again when Azamara returns in 2026.

Beginning in May 2026, the 702-passenger Azamara Pursuit will set sail on a series of eight 10- to 13-day voyages through Alaska’s scenic landscapes, with a focus on longer port stays and curated excursions.

These extended stays of 10 or more hours will be featured in key ports like Juneau, Ketchikan, Wrangell, and Skagway, with 27 late-night departures to provide guests with day and evening experiences in port.

The itineraries aboard the 30,277-gross-ton ship also include access to more remote locations such as Dutch Harbor, considered the gateway to the Aleutian Islands, and Kodiak, renowned for its scenery.

“We are excited to reintroduce Alaska as one of our key destinations for the summer of 2026,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises.

“Our guests have long requested a return to this extraordinary region, and we are pleased to meet that demand by offering enhanced itineraries and land experiences that truly capture the essence of Alaska,” he continued.

Voyages will include interactions with indigenous communities, glacier hikes, and wildlife experiences, including bear viewing and whale watching.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from our guests, and now we’re delivering on what we’ve promised,” said Azamara Cruises’ CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler.

“Our commitment to destination immersion means that we don’t just take our guests to Alaska,” she said. “We immerse them in its rich culture and take them to the heart of the destination that large ships can’t even access.”

One of the standout offerings during the season will be a signature and private Azamara event in Ketchikan. During this special night offered on each Alaskan voyage, guests will be treated to “An Alaskan Adventure: Timber, Traditions & Toasts” featuring a pre-show cocktail hour with beverages from Alaskan breweries.

The “AzAmazing Evening” will continue cultural performances, local activities, and a special, private showing of the popular Great Alaska Lumberjack Show.

Azamara Pursuit’s Alaska Season

Azamara Pursuit’s return to Alaska will follow a season in Japan. Guests wanting a jumpstart on the fun can join a transpacific crossing from Tokyo to Whittier, Alaska, on May 9, 2026, although this cruise will only feature an Alaskan call in Kodiak.

From Whittier, which provides access to Prince William Sound and the Alaska interior via a single-lane tunnel, the cruise line begins its summer season with three itinerary options.

Azamara Pursuit (Photo Credit: Amilat)

The first itinerary, an 11-night cruise that begins sailing May 21 to June 1, 2026, will continue to the less-visited Alaskan ports Valdez, Haines, and Klawock.

It will also offer scenic sailing days to Hubbard Glacier and Icy Strait Point and make calls in the frequented ports of Sitka and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, British Colombia, before concluding in Vancouver.

The ship’s second itinerary option reverses the route from Vancouver to Whittier, beginning on June 1, 2026, and is conducted in 10 nights.

A third option, first departing on June 22, 2026, will move faster through the aforementioned ports to make additional calls in Juneau and Seward.

In total Azamara Pursuit will conduct eight Alaskan sailings through August 13, 2026, before returning to Japan with a 21-night Alaska and Japan cruise. This voyage departs from Vancouver on August 27 with its last day in the U.S. spent in Dutch Harbor on September 7, 2026.