Cruise Line to Deploy Two Ships to French Polynesia in 2025

Oceania Cruises plans to base two ships in French Polynesia in 2025, offering guests a slew of itinerary options that feature the exotic, tropical destinations of the South Pacific.

The line’s Nautica and Regatta will sail winter and summer cruises, with a slate of new shore excursions focused on experiencing local cultures.

Each of the premium line’s ships will offer a core series of 10-day cruises roundtrip from Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, sailing through crystal-clear turquoise waters and calling at ports such as Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, Huahine, and Raiatea.

Oceania Regatta Cruise Ship

Several longer itineraries to destinations farther afield are also scheduled, including a 28-day Papeete to Auckland, New Zealand, cruise aboard Nautica departing on February 25, 2025.

The voyage will take cruisers to several French Polynesia islands plus ports in Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia before calling at Whangarei, New Zealand, and concluding in Auckland.

“Our 2025 collection of itineraries spanning Polynesia offers guests the opportunity to discover the astounding nature, rich culinary heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions of the South Pacific,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“With only 670 guests on board our ultra-premium ships, there is no doubt that traveling through Polynesia with Oceania Cruises is by far the most relaxing and carefree way to experience the most relaxing and carefree place in the world,” Del Rio added.

While South Pacific voyages conjure images of total relaxation and low-key island vibes, guests aboard Nautica and Regatta will have plenty of opportunities to stay active with a wide variety of curated shore excursions.

Some of the land tours were selected in partnership with Condé Nast Traveler magazine, whose editors curated the excursion collection specifically for Oceania Cruises. Editors’ tips encourage guests to experience local cuisine from “roulettes,” or food trucks; tour downtown Papeete and admire its colonial buildings; and swim with reef sharks on a tour offered by a local family onboard their catamaran.

Other exciting shore excursions will enable guests to experience an off-road safari onboard a four-wheel drive vehicle in the mountains and valleys of Moorea; visit a vanilla farm in Raiatea; admire Bora Bora from the deck of a catamaran; and explore the west coast of Tahiti, with its surfing beaches, the Faarumai Waterfalls, and the Maria Fern Grottos, where visitors will find the island’s largest underwater cave.

Regatta and Nautica, both with capacity for 684 guests in double occupancy, entered service in 1998 and 2000, respectively. Both were built as R-class ships for the now-defunct Renaissance Cruises. Regatta was refurbished in 2019, and Nautica in 2022.

Ships Currently Sailing in Alaska, Northern Europe

Nautica is currently sailing a series of summer voyages in the UK and Scandinavia, from Southampton to Amsterdam and Stockholm to Dublin.

In late August, she will reposition to Boston to begin a series of Canada/New England cruises, making her way to South America and eventually to Los Angeles before arriving in Papeete in January 2025.

Regatta is based in Seattle during the summer of 2024, sailing Alaska cruises. In September 2024, she will sail a short series of cruises between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Los Angeles before shifting to Australia and New Zealand. In spring 2025, the ship will operate Japan cruises prior to her homeporting in Papeete in summer 2025.

Oceania Cruises is known as a destination-immersive line with a focus on culinary offerings. Earlier this month the line revealed it is planning to introduce enhancements to it dining options across the fleet.

Upgrades are to include new menu selections at Terrace Café; a refreshed lunch menu at the poolside Waves Grill; new entrees at Red Ginger, the line’s pan-Asian venue; and a refreshed menu in each ship’s Grand Dining Room.