Cruise Line to Debut New 24-Hour In-Suite Dining Experience

Seabourn has just announced that it’s set to launch improved in-suite dining menus and gastronomic offerings this year. These new gourmet 24-hour in-suite dining experiences will be unveiled on Seabourn Venture in June 2023.

Seabourn Reimagines 24-Hour In-Suite Dining

The luxury expedition cruise line Seabourn recently announced its plans to “elevate” the company’s 24-hour in-suite dining with enhanced menus.

Seabourn will introduce an upgraded and fairly diverse selection of exquisitely displayed (and of course, very tasty) epicurean pleasures, all meticulously crafted by the company’s team of talented food experts. Debuting on Seabourn Venture on June 18, 2023, these upgraded menus are slated to expand fleet-wide by October 2023.

Seabourn Venture (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

The 23,000-ton Seabourn Venture, built in Italy by T. Mariotti in 2022, is a luxury expedition mega yacht designed to polar class standards, which enables it to venture where other ships dare not go (perfect for ocean adventures).

Currently, Seabourn sails seven vessels—including two expedition ships, Seabourn Venture, and her sister ship, the Starlink-internet-equipped Seabourn Pursuit (also 23,000 gross tons).

Fine In-Suite Dining Aboard Seabourn Vessels

Seabourn’s latest in-suite dining menus, developed in partnership with the esteemed Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Anton Egger, as well as with the company’s Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein, promise to elevate the cruise line’s culinary offerings.

“At Seabourn, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing ultra-luxury experiences that delight all the senses,” Seabourn president Natalya Leahy pointed out.

“Our culinary offerings have long been celebrated for their superb quality, and we take great pride in offering world-class gourmet dining on our ships,” Leahy continued. “The new in-suite dining menus will further elevate our onboard culinary experience, allowing our guests to savor the exceptional taste and sophistication of our cuisine right in the comfort of their own suites.”

Thyme Roasted Jidori Chicken Breast

Whether guests choose to dine inside their suites or on their exclusive balconies, they will be able to savor extraordinary food while enjoying incredible panoramas as they sail around the globe. Leahy also called attention to Seabourn’s commitment to providing its guests with Michelin-level cuisine.

Seabourn’s enhanced menu options should offer passengers a delightful variety of dining options. Some of the highlights include lighter fare like Rustic Garden Vegetable Minestrone, Franck’s Riviera Style Vegetable Tartine, and “Fregola con Melanzane” Sardinian Tomato Fregola Pasta.

Vegetarian and vegan dishes will be on offer as well. And beloved favorites—coming with a bit of an update—will be available too, like Crispy Skin Fresh Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken Sausage Casserole, and Thyme Roasted Jidori Chicken Breast.

Crispy Skin Fresh Alaskan Salmon Fillet

Indulgent desserts like Tony’s Childhood Banana Split and Black Forest Sundae should easily satisfy any sweet cravings adventurers might have while aboard one of Seabourn’s ships.

Guests will also still be able to enjoy Seabourn’s renowned in-suite breakfast options. During dinner hours, they can also opt for in-suite course-by-course service from The Restaurant.

Seabourn’s “Celebrity” Chefs Guide the Way

Seabourn’s heightened in-suite dining menus draw inspiration from the global travel experiences and diverse backgrounds of Chef Egger and Chef Salein.

Chef Salein boasts a background as an executive chef in multiple two and three-Michelin-starred establishments, which means he brings a wealth of experience to the Seabourn team.

Chef Egger cut his culinary teeth running his renowned eateries in Singapore and Bangkok, as well as collaborating with Michelin-starred chefs around the planet.

This talented culinary ensemble specializes in creating dishes that cater to various appetites, while still showing off the team’s artistic flair. These new “elevated” onboard menus should be well appreciated by Seabourn’s culinarily discerning passengers.