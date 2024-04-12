Cruise Line to Debut Magic Shows on Five Ships

An exciting new magic and illusions show will soon bring oohs and aahs to five P&O Cruises’ ships, thanks to the combined talents of two of the UK’s top television celebrities and a world-famous choreographer. The new production will be staged as a Las Vegas-style extravaganza, with audience interaction.

Illusions, Magic Tricks Await Guests on Summer Sailings

Guests sailing aboard any of five P&O Cruises’ ships starting in summer 2024 will be treated to a new form of entertainment — a magic and illusions show titled “Unbelievable.”

The cruise line, a Carnival Corporation brand that caters to the UK market, announced on April 11, 2024 that Stephen Mulhern, a well-known English magician, comedian, and TV presenter will headline the show.

The production will be performed by each ship’s Headliners Theatre cast, coupled with Mulhern interacting with the audience via video. Mulhern was a presenter on several major TV shows, including “Britain’s Got More Talent” and “Animals Do the Funniest Things.”

Co-creators of the spectacle are Jonathan Wilkes, a TV celebrity and singer, and Paul Domaine, known as one of the top creative directors and choreographers in TV and theater. Domaine has worked with major artists and acts such as Tina Turner, Cher, Queen, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, and others. He also choreographed major events, including the Queens’ Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Cruisers can sit back and enjoy the 45-show that will feature a range of illusions and magic tricks, such as levitation, and acts titled “Sub Trunk,” “ Sawing in Half,” and “TV Screen.” A different interactive trick will engage the audience during each show.

“I am so proud of ‘Unbelievable.’ It is the culmination of hard work, creativity, and collaboration with my good friend Jonny Wilkes. We wanted to create a new show that would wow the audiences with amazing magic, stunning visuals, fantastic costumes and the coolest choreography,” said Stephen Mulhern, magician.

Stephen Mulhern

“We have put together a fantastic cast and crew, the best of the best, who share our vision and passion. We can’t wait to share ‘Unbelievable’ as we sail around the world. It is a show that will make you laugh, gasp, and say ‘how did they do that?’ It is a show that lives up to its name: ‘Unbelievable,’” Mulhern added.

Guests who want to take home some magic from their P&O Cruises’ ship will be able to buy a box of magic tricks and illusions. No price was revealed for the souvenir magic box, and no specific launch date for the video show was announced.

P&O Cruises will begin offering the production in time for summer 2024 sailings aboard the 3,647-guest Brittania; Azura and Ventura, each accommodating 3,100 guests; the 2,094-guest Arcadia; and the 1,878-guest Aurora.

Summer deployments of the five ships feature a wide range of itineraries. All of the ships except for Azura will be based in Southampton. Azura will homeport in Valletta, Malta, and sail 7- and 14-night Greek Islands cruises.

Read Also: What Are the Best Cruise Lines for Families?

Britannia will operate 7- and 14-night cruises to the Norwegian fjords, France, Spain, and the Canary Islands. Ventura will sail 4- to 14-night voyages to Amsterdam, and to ports in Spain, Portugal, France, and the Canary Islands.

Arcadia will offer 3- to 16-night itineraries to the British Isles, Iceland, and Northern Europe/Scandinavia, while Aurora will sail 3- to 19-night cruises to Norway, Channel Islands, Iceland, and the Mediterranean.

Cruise Line Also Planning Charity Concerts

The new show was the second major entertainment announcement from P&O Cruises so far in 2024. In March 2024 the line revealed that Gary Barlow, former frontman of the band Take That, will be the star musician on two cruises from Southampton.

The UK superstar, who was voted best British songwriter of all time, will perform two charity concerts onboard Iona in September and October 2024, with ticket proceeds to benefit two organizations, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Child Bereavement UK.

P&O Cruises is not the only cruise line offering new entertainment focused on magic. Princess Cruises introduced a new performance, “Spellbound by Magic Castle,” aboard its new ship Sun Princess, which entered service in February 2024. The venue features themed rooms where magicians entertain cruisers with magic acts, special cocktails, special effects, and more.