Cruise Line to Broadcast Major Sporting Events Onboard This Summer

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines announced it will broadcast major sporting events aboard its fleet this summer, including the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) European Football Championship, Wimbledon Championships, and the 2024 Summer XXXIII Olympics.

The matches and games will be shown in public areas and guest cabins on the cruise line’s three smaller ships, Bolette, Borealis, and Balmoral.

Starting June 14, 2024, all 51 UEFA European Football Championship matches will be aired, featuring 24 teams over 30 days and culminating in the final in Berlin on July 14. Wimbledon will be broadcast from July 1 to 14, and the Olympic Games in Paris will be available for viewing from July 26 to August 11.

Bolette Cruise Ship

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, commented on the announcement, “We know that sporting events are important to many of our guests, and we wouldn’t want them to miss out on these three key events in the sporting calendar while on board a cruise.”

To complement the sporting broadcasts, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is also introducing a new range of themed cocktails, including the Strawberry Striker, Kick-off Collins, Matchday Mojito, and Penalty Punch.

“We’re thrilled to share that will be showcasing such a wide range of significant events this summer across our fleet. Guests could be watching a thrilling match or an intense game, all while enjoying a perfectly themed cocktail alongside excellent food, service, and entertainment that come with being on a Fred Olsen cruise,”added Ward.

Cruises Sailing During the Broadcasts

The broadcast of UEFA and Wimbledon matches, and the Olympic Games will be available in public areas and guest cabins on Bolette, Borealis, and Balmoral, including inside cabins, porthole cabins, picture window cabins, terrace cabins, and various suites with balconies.

Balmoral is currently sailing a 14-night roundtrip cruise from Newcastle, England, to multiple calls in Norway, and will reposition from Newcastle to Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 26. From there, the 1,340-passenger ship will sail a number of roundtrip voyages to Norway and Iceland, as well as a Baltic Cities and Scottish Isles cruise.

Before the sporting events end on August 11, the 43,537-gross ton Balmoral will venture off the coast of Portugal to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower during a 15-night roundtrip journey from Edinburgh from August 7 through 22.

Meanwhile, the 1,404-passenger Bolette is currently on a 12-night Icelandic journey that explores Reykavik, Isafjord, Akureyri, and Seydisfjordur, as well as two calls in the Faroe Islands.

Borealis at sea

The Liverpool-based ship, which weighs nearly 62,000 gross tons, will spend 13 nights in the Azores and Portugal from July 6 through 19, 2024, and will experience a 27-night voyage to Canada and Greenland from July 19 through August 15.

The sporting events will also be available on Borealis, which is currently on a 20-night roundtrip Adriatic discovery cruise from Southampton that called on Gibraltar; La Valletta, Malta; Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Tunis, Tunisia; Cartagena, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Borealis, which also carries 1,404 passengers, will set sail again on June 19 to Norway from Southampton before offering a 14-night voyage from Dover, England, to the Baltic, Iceland, and around the British Isles. The 61,849-gross-ton ship will also sail to Portugal between July 31 and August 10, before the matches conclude.