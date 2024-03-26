Cruise Line Tempts Guests With Free Hotel Stay

Oceania Cruises, an upmarket, destination-immersion brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has rolled out a free hotel offer to guests sailing on select voyages in 2024 and 2025. The pre-cruise stay is valid on more than 30 voyages with itineraries that span the globe.

Pre-Cruise Stay Offers More Time For Cultural Immersion

For many cruisers, there’s almost nothing more luxurious than arriving at your embarkation port the day before a voyage departs. Besides limiting the stress of traveling to a port on departure day, arriving early offers an opportunity for more cultural immersion into the local lifestyle.

Oceania Cruises, with a seven-ship fleet of small vessels (guest capacity tops out at 1,250 on the largest ships), introduced a time-limited deal that enables guests to arrive a full day before embarkation and receive a free hotel night.

The offer is valid on new reservations made between April 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024, and applies to 33 itineraries. The select cruises are of varying lengths, from 11 to 35 days, and span the globe with itineraries to Asia, South America, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, the Canary Islands, and Africa.

The cruise line recently emphasized its focus on bucket list destinations in Africa and Asia with the introduction of a new, 59-day itinerary that debuts in November 2024.

Oceania Cruises operates seven ships — the 684-guest Insignia, Nautica, Sirena, and Regatta, the 1,250-guest Riviera and Marina, and the 1,200-guest Vista, its newest vessel that entered service in 2023.

Oceania Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Nandani Bridglal)

The cruise line’s new offer to spend an extra day at the departure destination gives cruisers the chance to tour the region, exploring, for example, Tokyo’s Ginza district, Cape Town’s Table Mountain, or the famous beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

“This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world’s great cities in a deeper and more authentic way,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests,” added Del Rio.

Lengthy Itineraries Feature Exotic Port Calls

Among the featured sailings that include the free, pre-cruise hotel stay is “Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland,” departing on November 14, 2024. The 24-day voyage, operated aboard Regatta, visits Bali, Papua New Guinea, and Australia before concluding in Auckland, New Zealand.

Another option, the 22-day “Exotic Atlantic Shores, Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town” cruise, departs on January 27, 2025 aboard Insignia. After exploring Rio de Janeiro, guests will sail to Uruguay and Argentina before crossing the Atlantic to Namibia and, finally, Cape Town, South Africa.

Riviera Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

Looking ahead to the summer of 2025, the 25-day “Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete” cruise departs on June 23, 2025. With the free hotel night, guests can enjoy the sights of exotic Bali before boarding Regatta. The cruise will call at ports in Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Samoa before ending in Tahiti.

Oceania’s fleet is known for its exceptional culinary offerings. Specialty dining venues include Toscana, serving authentic Italian dishes; Polo Grill, a steakhouse; Ember, with American-inspired menus by the line’s executive culinary director, celebrity chef Jacques Pépin; Jacques, serving fine French cuisine and named for Chef Pépin; and Red Ginger, serving Asian specialties, among others.

Ships also offer enrichment activities and guest speakers, shows and performances, and access to the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, where a wide variety of spa treatments is available.