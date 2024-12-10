Cruise Line Suspends Unique Dining Experience on Four Ships

Cruise NewsLuxury Cruise News

By Donna Tunney
Silver Whisper Cruise Ship
Silver Whisper Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

Hot Rocks, a popular cook-your-own meat or seafood dining option, has been temporarily shut down due to unspecified technical issues on four Silversea Cruises’ ships. 

The unique, BBQ-style meat preparation was offered on nine vessels operated by the luxury line. The experience allows guests to choose a cut of raw beef, such as filet mignon, prime rib, and strip steak, or lamb chops or prawns, if preferred, and cook the food themselves on hot lava rock slabs placed on their tables.

The alfresco Hot Rocks venue features tables set up on the ships’ pool decks, in spaces that operate under different names during the day. On some ships, it is the Marquee venue that transforms into Hot Rocks at night, while on other vessels, The Grill becomes the Hot Rocks venue.

Guests on Silver Whisper have already spotted the change onboard as the ship left Mumbai, India, for a 14-day voyage to Singapore.

While it has been a pleasure seeing our guests create their very own culinary masterpieces, we must temporarily pause our Hot Rocks dining experience at the Grill, on select ships, due to unforeseen technical issues,a statement from Silversea Cruises explained.

Your favorite food items will remain on the menu, while adding some new, delectable options. Our chefs will now prepare your meals to perfection, ensuring a delicious and memorable dining experience,the cruise line added.

At Hot Rocks, the lava rock slabs are heated in an oven before being placed on the guests’ tables. Silversea Cruises’ guests can watch as their steak or other meat cooks, turning the sizzling food as desired until done. Typically, a potato and a helping of vegetables accompanies the meat.

Guests dining at Hot Rocks were never required to cook their own meat or seafood since staff members are always available to prepare the food table side if the guest so wishes.

Silver Spirit Cruise Ship
Silver Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ella_Ca)

According to the guest who posted the change, Hot Rocks has been pulled from Silver Shadow, Silver Cloud, and Silver Wind, in addition to Silver Whisper.

The Hot Rocks experience apparently is still featured on Silver Spirit, Silver Origin, Silver Dawn, Silver Endeavour, Silver Nova, and Silver Ray. The cruise line has not confirmed any details about its future plans for the venue on these ships.

Silversea Guests Can Choose From Several Restaurants

Besides Hot Rocks, Silversea Cruises’ ships offer a wide variety of eateries where guests can experience a luxury dining experience.

Casual venues include Spaccanapoli, an Italian specialty restaurant, along with Silver Note, a restaurant inspired by 1920s jazz clubs; Atlantide, offering international fare; Indochine, serving Asian dishes; the ultra-luxe Le Champagne; La Dame, with French cuisine; and The Restaurant, the main dining room, among others.

Silversea Cruises operates 12 ships, including eight ocean vessels and four expedition ships. The newest to the fleet is Silver Ray, the second in the line’s new Nova class. Silver Ray entered service in June and is currently en route to Fort Lauderdale from Lisbon.

The ship, which offers the Hot Rocks dining option in The Grill space, will sail a series of South America voyages during winter 2024-25 before returning to the Mediterranean in April 2025.

