Cruise Line Rolls Out Deals to Celebrate 151st Year

Following a year of special events and cruises to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023, Holland America Line announced an “Anniversary Sale” to mark the cruise line’s 151st year in business. Fare discounts and several other money-saving perks are offered on bookings made through April 30, 2024.

Fare Discounts, Onboard Credits Are Offered

Holland America Line, a Carnival Corporation brand that operates a fleet of 11 ships, unveiled an “Anniversary Sale” to honor its 151st year of sailing the high seas. Guests booking cruises between March 20, 2024 and April 30, 2024 can take advantage of cruise fare discounts of up to 45%; onboard credits of up to $300 per stateroom; 50% reduced deposits; and free cruise fares for the third and four guests sharing the same stateroom on select sailings.

“As we complete a full year celebrating 150 years as a cruise line, our Anniversary Sale is a way to thank guests for being a part of our history with incredible savings on nearly all of our cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“Guests appreciate the onboard spending money, while reduced deposits make it easier to plan a vacation that can be more than a year away. Free third and fourth guests is ideal for families and friends looking to travel together,” added Bodensteiner.

The onboard credit can be as high as $300 per stateroom, based on cabin category and cruise length. Funds can be used toward dining venues, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, and more.

Holland America Line in Alaska (Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang)

The free fare offer on the third and fourth guests in one stateroom is geared toward families or groups of friends traveling together, and is offered on certain voyages.

The new “Anniversary Sale” amenities can be combined with the line’s “Have It All” premium fare, so that in addition to the sale perks, guests also receive included shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and a WiFi plan.

Sale Valid on Wide Variety of Global Itineraries

The lower fares and perks are available on a wide array of itineraries, from 4-day getaway cruises to 56-day global voyages. Guests can select from destinations worldwide, including Alaska and Alaska Cruisetours; the Caribbean and Panama Canal; Canada/New England; Australia and the South Pacific; Northern Europe and the Mediterranean; South America and Antarctica; and Asia.

Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

Sample itineraries include the 21-day Ultimate Viking Explorer on the 2,600-guest Nieuw Statendam, sailing roundtrip from Amsterdam on August 3, 2024. Highlights of the itinerary include visits to the Norwegian fjords; Shetland Islands, several calls in Iceland and Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and Scotland.

A shorter option is the 10-day Western Mediterranean Medley cruise aboard the 1,964-guest Oosterdam, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona on May 14, 2025. The voyage explores Spain, Malta, and Italy, with featured port calls to Valletta, Malta; Taormina, Naples, and Livorno, Italy; and Corsica, France.

Earlier this month, Holland America Line opened for sale hundreds of voyages departing in 2025 and 2026, and featuring destinations along the North American and Mexican west coasts. The series includes a new, and rare, itinerary that explores the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia.

Holland America Line celebrated its milestone 150th anniversary with two special transatlantic crossings and a slew of special events held in the US and Europe in late 2022 and 2023. Now based in Seattle, the line was founded in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 1873. Two commemorative sailings marked the anniversary — one to New York and one to Rotterdam. The line became a brand of Carnival Corporation in 1989.