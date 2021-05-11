Cruise Line Reveals New Health and Safety Measures for August Restart

With Azamara returning to service out of Greece this summer, the former Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line has now released its ‘Explore Well at Sea’ health and safety protocols. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to cruise.

Azamara Health Measures

The boutique cruise line has announced its ‘Explore Well at Sea’ program, which implements new health and safety standards to keep guests and crew members protected during a cruise vacation.

The measures are from the guidance of the Healthy Sail Panel, a group of experts who are leaders in public health, biosecurity, epidemiology, hospitality, and maritime operations.

President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, said:

“Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we’ve had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world.” “Cruising is one of the safest places to travel, which is attributed to all the enhanced protocols set in place, and we are extremely fortunate to be guided by the Healthy Sail Panel for a healthy return to service in Greece beginning on August 28, with five back-to-back Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing.”

The measures include pretty much the same as what most other lines are doing, and it’s good to know that Azamara ships will use new HVAC air filtration systems to help stop the spread of any virus. Guests will need to be fully vaccinated to cruise, and the cruise line will evolve the guidelines as the situation develops around the world.

For now, the new health protocols will be implemented when Azamara Quest begins operations out of Athens, Greece, on August 28, 2021. The ship will offer 7-day voyages and a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes, and Heraklion, Greece.

‘Explorer Well at Sea’ Highlights

Testing & Screening: All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing, as an added layer of protection to keep guests and crew safe, in addition to providing a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result. Once aboard, complimentary COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations will be available.

Air Filtration: With new HVAC filtration systems, the air indoors aboard each of Azamara’s ships is comparable to the fresh sea air. This advanced filtration system takes in fresh sea air and moves it through a two-stage filter, plus copper coils, to eliminate 99.99% of germs, making the transmission of aerosol particles between spaces extremely low to virtually impossible.

Cleaning Protocols: Advanced cleaning protocols and guidelines approved by the CDC and recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel will be followed. Every nook of the ships, from bow to stern, will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. New standards include enhanced team member training, use of EPA-certified disinfectants, and techniques like electrostatic spraying.

Medical Capabilities: An enhanced medical facility will be found on board each Azamara vessel, with more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer, and new isolation staterooms to provide comfortable and complimentary care. New agreements will be in place with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners to ensure guests a safe return home.